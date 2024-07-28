India Political Updates | Reaffirmed commitment to serve nation, uphold party's core values, says Biren Singh after BJP CMs meet
Hello readers, the 9th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog took place yesterday, which was boycotted by several I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders. However, Mamata Banerjee attended the meeting but stormed out alleging she was 'stopped from speaking'. On the other hand, a meeting of all BJP chief ministers was also held on Saturday. Track the latest political updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 28 July 2024, 02:58 IST
Highlights
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai leaves from Chhattisgarh Sadan, in Delhi to attend a meeting at the BJP headquarters today.
Mamata Banerjee storms out of NITI Aayog meeting after her speech was 'cut short'; Sitharaman says 'not true'
The NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday witnessed high drama after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stormed out of the deliberations, claiming that she was “unfairly” stopped five minutes into her speech, triggering a war of words between the ruling NDA and the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc.
President Droupadi Murmu appoints 6 new governors, reshuffles 3 others
Former Maharashtra Speaker Haribahau Bagde, former Union Minister Santosh Gangwar and senior BJP leaders OP Mathur and CH Vijayashankar, former Mysore MP, were among six new Governors appointed by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday night while Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigned.
Reaffirmed commitment to serve nation, uphold party's core values: Biren Singh after BJP CMs meet
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who was here to attend a conference of CMs from BJP-ruled states on Saturday, said he reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to serve the nation by strengthening the party and upholding its core values and ideology.
Published 28 July 2024, 02:30 IST