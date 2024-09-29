India Politics Live | PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 11,200 crore in Maharashtra today

Hello readers! While campaigns for state polls are under way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set launch projects worth more than Rs 11,200 crore for Maharashtra through video-conferencing today. The PM on Saturday addressed a rally in Jammu where he asserted that a BJP government with a full majority would soon be established in the state. Meanwhile in Tamil Nadu, CM M K Stalin designated his son Udhayanidhi Stalin as deputy CM with additional responsibility, in a cabinet reshuffle that saw the return of V Senthil Balaji to the council of ministers two days after securing bail in a money laundering case. Track all the latest political updates here, only with DH!