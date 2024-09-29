India Politics Live | PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 11,200 crore in Maharashtra today
Hello readers! While campaigns for state polls are under way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set launch projects worth more than Rs 11,200 crore for Maharashtra through video-conferencing today. The PM on Saturday addressed a rally in Jammu where he asserted that a BJP government with a full majority would soon be established in the state. Meanwhile in Tamil Nadu, CM M K Stalin designated his son Udhayanidhi Stalin as deputy CM with additional responsibility, in a cabinet reshuffle that saw the return of V Senthil Balaji to the council of ministers two days after securing bail in a money laundering case. Track all the latest political updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 29 September 2024, 03:14 IST
Highlights
08:3229 Sep 2024
Congress government will end 'decade of pain' in Haryana: Rahul Gandhi
08:3229 Sep 2024
Udhayanidhi elevated as deputy CM, Senthil Balaji makes a comeback in TN cabinet reshuffle
08:3229 Sep 2024
PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 11,200 crore on Sunday
Congress government will end 'decade of pain' in Haryana: Rahul Gandhi
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Congress' "incoming government" in Haryana will end "the decade of pain" and the party has resolved to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people of the state.
Read more
Udhayanidhi elevated as deputy CM, Senthil Balaji makes a comeback in TN cabinet reshuffle
Awarding yet another promotion to his son, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday designated and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as his deputy in the government, even as he undertook a reshuffle of his Cabinet by dropping three ministers and inducting V Senthil Balaji, who is out on bail, and three other new faces.
Read more
PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 11,200 crore on Sunday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch projects worth more than Rs 11,200 crore for Maharashtra through video-conferencing on Sunday. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday said Modi will inaugurate the Pune Metro section from the district court to Swargate, which will also mark the completion of the Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1).
Read more
Published 29 September 2024, 03:14 IST