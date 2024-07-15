India Political Updates: When will govt, PM Modi wake up, asks Priyanka Gandhi after CRPF jawan killed in Manipur

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged that the BJP is conspiring to harm Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health by keeping him in jail and that he is not getting the medical attention needed as a diabetic.
Hitting back, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed the AAP leaders were enacting a "drama" by repeating the statements on Kejriwal's health to "mislead" the court and get bail for him.
Kejriwal, arrested by the ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in his government's scrapped excise policy 2021-22, was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court but remains in jail in a related CBI case.
The Karnataka government on Sunday ordered the formation of an inquiry commission into the alleged alternative site scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
According to the order, High Court judge (retd) Justice P N Desai will head the single-member commission.
"I think that the things that I wanted to tell the government through you by shouting, the things that I wanted to tell the court, all those things have now become clear, how the previous government was tapping the phones of its ministers, its people, leaders of other parties to save its chair. Phone tapping is a crime. The then CM had taken the oath to sit on the chair and he disrespected the chair by exposing and leaking whatever confidential was brought to his notice. I think that now everything has become clear and because the matter is pending in the court, so now the court has to decide, but everything has become completely clear in front of the people of Rajasthan."