India Political Updates: When will govt, PM Modi wake up, asks Priyanka Gandhi after CRPF jawan killed in Manipur

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged that the BJP is conspiring to harm Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health by keeping him in jail and that he is not getting the medical attention needed as a diabetic.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed the AAP leaders were enacting a "drama" by repeating the statements on Kejriwal's health to "mislead" the court and get bail for him.

Kejriwal, arrested by the ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in his government's scrapped excise policy 2021-22, was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court but remains in jail in a related CBI case.