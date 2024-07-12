India Political Updates | Ahead of MLC polls today BJP's Pankaja Munde offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple
Hello readers! Maharashtra will have elections to 11 seats of its Legislative Council today. Twelve candidates are in the fray and there are cross-voting fears in the state. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the MLC polls and all other political news from India.
BJP's MLC candidate Pankaja Munde visits and offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections today.
02:3212 Jul 2024
Cross-voting fears loom large over Maharashtra Legislative Council polls
The biennial elections for 11 seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council - where 12 candidates are in fray, is set to have a photo-finish and may trigger another round of political developments in this western Indian state.