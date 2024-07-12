Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates | Ahead of MLC polls today BJP's Pankaja Munde offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple

Hello readers! Maharashtra will have elections to 11 seats of its Legislative Council today. Twelve candidates are in the fray and there are cross-voting fears in the state. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the MLC polls and all other political news from India.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 July 2024, 03:44 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
03:1512 Jul 2024

BJP's MLC candidate Pankaja Munde offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple

02:3212 Jul 2024

Cross-voting fears loom large over Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

02:3112 Jul 2024

Uddhav, Jayant Patil attend dinner meet of Congress MLAs on eve of Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

03:4412 Jul 2024

Candidates of the MLC polls

03:4412 Jul 2024

Quick facts about MLC polls

03:3912 Jul 2024

Current seat composition in Maharashtra Legislative Council

03:1512 Jul 2024

BJP's MLC candidate Pankaja Munde offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple

BJP's MLC candidate Pankaja Munde visits and offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections today.

02:3212 Jul 2024

Cross-voting fears loom large over Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

The biennial elections for 11 seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council - where 12 candidates are in fray, is set to have a photo-finish and may trigger another round of political developments in this western Indian state.

Read more

Published 12 July 2024, 03:15 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsTMCNCPMamata BanerjeeShiv SenaShiv Sena (UBT)NCP (SP)

Follow us on :

Follow Us