India Political Updates: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath calls crucial meeting ahead of assembly bypolls
Good morning readers! Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has called a crucial meeting after Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya met BJP president J P Nadda amid rumours of rift. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu met with Union Minister Amit Shah to seek higher allocation for state in budget. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest political updates across India.
Last Updated : 17 July 2024, 04:50 IST
Highlights
04:4617 Jul 2024
03:4917 Jul 2024
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya meets BJP president Nadda amid rumours of rift
03:3617 Jul 2024
Andhra CM meets Shah, seeks higher allocation for state in Union Budget
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath calls crucial meeting ahead of assembly byelections. On July 16, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had met with BJP president J P Nadda. This meeting comes ahead of assembly byelections to be held in 10 seats, Jagran reported.
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya meets BJP president Nadda amid rumours of rift
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya met BJP president J P Nadda on July 16, following its poor performance in the crucial State in the Lok Sabha elections, The Hindu reported.
Andhra CM meets Shah, seeks higher allocation for state in Union Budget
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here late Tuesday night, urging for a substantial fund allocation in the upcoming Union Budget to address the state's financial challenges. While, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second-biggest ally Nitish Kumar is demanding Rs 30,000 crore ($3.6 billion) from India’s federal budget this year to help fund projects in Bihar state.
Bengal governor meets voters who 'could not vote' in bypolls
Around 100 voters who were allegedly not allowed to vote by Trinamool Congress workers in the recent elections in West Bengal called on Governor CV Ananda Bose and sought his intervention on the matter.
Former TN Minister Senthil Balaji appears before city court
