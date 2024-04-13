India Politics Live: Priyanka Gandhi to hold roadshow in Tripura on April 16, a day before PM Modi's rally

Top Congress leaders will discuss and decide on the party candidates from Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi at a CEC meeting today. As polling nears, leaders have taken to relentless campaigning, with PM Modi challenging Congress to bring back Article 370 in Udhampur rally, while Rahul remains determined to root his campaign in line with party manifesto. At Tiruneveli, Gandhi assured a legislation to provide apprenticeship to young people and filling 30 lakh vacant government jobs. In another development, Kalpana Soren has invited top I.N.D.I.A. leaders to Ranchi, where thy are set to hold mega rally protesting ex-CM Hemant Soren's arrest on April 21. Track all the latest political updates only here with DH.