India Political Updates: Depends on BJP's attitude, says HDK on JD(S) alliance in Karnataka

I.N.D.I.A. alliance partners Congress and CPI in Andhra Pradesh have struck a seat-sharing deal for the ensuing simultaneous polls, entailing the CPI to contest one Lok Sabha and eight Assembly seats.

As per the agreement reached on Thursday, CPI will contest the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency, while the Assembly segments include Vijayawada West, Visakhapatnam West, Anantapur and Pattikonda.

Other Assembly constituencies allocated to the CPI are Tirupati, Rajampet, Eluru and Kamalapuram.