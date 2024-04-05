JOIN US
india

LIVE
India Political Updates: Depends on BJP's attitude, says HDK on JD(S) alliance in Karnataka

Good morning readers! As the country gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, politicians are traversing the length and breadth of the country to spread their words and ask for votes. Amit Shah will visit Assam at the end of this week while PM Modi will be in the northeastern state on April 17. Today, PM Modi will hold a rally in Rajasthan's Churu. The most anticipated event in the world of Indian politics is that the Congress is scheduled to release its poll manifesto, the 'Nyay Patra', today. Follow all political news from across India only with DH!
Last Updated 05 April 2024, 03:48 IST

02:2205 Apr 2024

02:1705 Apr 2024

02:1605 Apr 2024

03:2205 Apr 2024

HD Kumaraswamy on JD(S)-BJP alliance in Karnataka 

03:1105 Apr 2024

PM Modi to hold a rally in Rajasthan's Churu today

02:4605 Apr 2024

AAP complaint to Delhi chief electoral officer over 'objectionable' hoardings by the BJP in Delhi

"Our legal team, six days ago, complained about these objectionable posters and hoardings but no action was taken. We met the chief electoral officer since no action has been taken over the objectionable hoardings and posters of the BJP," Atishi said.

02:2205 Apr 2024

I.N.D.I.A. alliance partner CPI to contest 1 Lok Sabha, 8 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh

I.N.D.I.A. alliance partners Congress and CPI in Andhra Pradesh have struck a seat-sharing deal for the ensuing simultaneous polls, entailing the CPI to contest one Lok Sabha and eight Assembly seats.

As per the agreement reached on Thursday, CPI will contest the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency, while the Assembly segments include Vijayawada West, Visakhapatnam West, Anantapur and Pattikonda.

Other Assembly constituencies allocated to the CPI are Tirupati, Rajampet, Eluru and Kamalapuram.

02:1705 Apr 2024

The Congress is set to release its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at AICC headquarters in Delhi; hold mega rallies in Jaipur, Hyderabad tomorrow 

(Published 05 April 2024, 02:47 IST)
