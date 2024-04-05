India Political Updates: Depends on BJP's attitude, says HDK on JD(S) alliance in Karnataka
Good morning readers! As the country gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, politicians are traversing the length and breadth of the country to spread their words and ask for votes. Amit Shah will visit Assam at the end of this week while PM Modi will be in the northeastern state on April 17. Today, PM Modi will hold a rally in Rajasthan's Churu.
The most anticipated event in the world of Indian politics is that the Congress is scheduled to release its poll manifesto, the 'Nyay Patra', today.
Follow all political news from across India only with DH!
PM Modi to hold a rally in Rajasthan's Churu today
02:4605 Apr 2024
AAP complaint to Delhi chief electoral officer over 'objectionable' hoardings by the BJP in Delhi
"Our legal team, six days ago, complained about these objectionable posters and hoardings but no action was taken. We met the chief electoral officer since no action has been taken over the objectionable hoardings and posters of the BJP," Atishi said.