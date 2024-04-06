India Political Updates: 'Leave unholy alliance,' says BJP's Biplab Deb to former Triupra CM Manik Sarkar
Good morning dear readers! Welcome to DH as we take you across India's political spectrum today. With the Lok Sabha polls just around the corner, political parties from across the country are busy spreading their message across. The Congress released their poll manifesto yesterday, and were criticised by the BJP for the usage of pictures of foreign locales in the same. HM Amit Shah is set to campaign for his party in Assam today. Follow all the latest political news only with DH!
Last Updated 06 April 2024, 02:23 IST
Highlights
02:1606 Apr 2024
Amit Shah in Assam today: Himanta
02:1606 Apr 2024
Kamal Nath aide and former Congress minister Dipak Saxena joins BJP
02:1606 Apr 2024
Leave "unholy alliance" join BJP: One former Tripura CM to another
Amit Shah in Assam today: Himanta
"Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on April 6. We have also discussed with New Delhi, the programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will come to know the details of the Prime Minister’s Assam visit tomorrow or day after tomorrow," the Assam CM said.
Kamal Nath aide and former Congress minister Dipak Saxena joins BJP
Former Madhya Pradesh minister and four-time Congress MLA from Chhindwara Dipak Saxena and his supporters joined the BJP on Friday night.
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav welcomed Saxena, a close aide of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, into the ruling party.
-PTI
Leave "unholy alliance" join BJP: One former Tripura CM to another
Senior CPIM leader Manik Sarkar has been asked by former Tripura chief minister and contender for the West Tripura parliamentary seat, Biplab Kumar Deb, to defect from the "unholy" coalition with the Congress and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The BJP leader gave a speech on Friday at a party gathering in Agartala's Chandrapur neighbourhood.
"The understanding between CPIM and Congress is 'unholy' in nature, as both parties have forgotten the past full of bloodshed and conflicts," Deb stated. - ANI
(Published 06 April 2024, 02:23 IST)