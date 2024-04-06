JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: 'Leave unholy alliance,' says BJP's Biplab Deb to former Triupra CM Manik Sarkar

Good morning dear readers! Welcome to DH as we take you across India's political spectrum today. With the Lok Sabha polls just around the corner, political parties from across the country are busy spreading their message across. The Congress released their poll manifesto yesterday, and were criticised by the BJP for the usage of pictures of foreign locales in the same. HM Amit Shah is set to campaign for his party in Assam today. Follow all the latest political news only with DH!
Last Updated 06 April 2024, 02:23 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:1606 Apr 2024

Amit Shah in Assam today: Himanta

02:1606 Apr 2024

Kamal Nath aide and former Congress minister Dipak Saxena joins BJP

02:1606 Apr 2024

Leave "unholy alliance" join BJP: One former Tripura CM to another

02:1606 Apr 2024

Amit Shah in Assam today: Himanta

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on April 6. We have also discussed with New Delhi, the programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will come to know the details of the Prime Minister’s Assam visit tomorrow or day after tomorrow," the Assam CM said.

02:1606 Apr 2024

Kamal Nath aide and former Congress minister Dipak Saxena joins BJP

Former Madhya Pradesh minister and four-time Congress MLA from Chhindwara Dipak Saxena and his supporters joined the BJP on Friday night.


MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav welcomed Saxena, a close aide of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, into the ruling party.

-PTI

02:1606 Apr 2024

Leave "unholy alliance" join BJP: One former Tripura CM to another

Senior CPIM leader Manik Sarkar has been asked by former Tripura chief minister and contender for the West Tripura parliamentary seat, Biplab Kumar Deb, to defect from the "unholy" coalition with the Congress and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The BJP leader gave a speech on Friday at a party gathering in Agartala's Chandrapur neighbourhood.
"The understanding between CPIM and Congress is 'unholy' in nature, as both parties have forgotten the past full of bloodshed and conflicts," Deb stated. - ANI

(Published 06 April 2024, 02:23 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiArvind KejriwalSiddaramaiahDMKMamata BanerjeeLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on