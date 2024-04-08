JOIN US
india

LIVE
India Politics Live | PM Modi to visit Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh; Rahul Gandhi to launch campaign in MP

Hello readers! As the country gears up for the first phase of polling in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, campaigning of all the parties is in full swing. PM Modi, who is eyeing for a third term, will kickstart his campaign in Chhattisgarh as he is set to address a rally in Bastar today. From Chhattisgarh, PM Modi will travel to Maharashtra where he is set to hold a rally in Chandrapur district. Meanwhile, BJP Chief J P Nadda will campaign in Uttar Pradesh, where he will address two public rallies in Rampur and Bijnor while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the NDA campaign in Arunachal Pradesh. A day after PM Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh, Congress's Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in MP's Seoni district. Track the latest political updates from across India, only with DH!
Last Updated 08 April 2024, 03:50 IST

Highlights
01:5508 Apr 2024

01:5508 Apr 2024

01:5508 Apr 2024

03:5008 Apr 2024

'M K Stalin is qualified to lead the world,' says MDMK's Vaiko

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: X/@ANI</p></div>

Credit: X/@ANI

At an election campaign in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur to support ally party DMK's candidate and VCK President, Thirumavalavan, contesting from the Chidambaram constituency, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko said, "If the BJP wins the parliament elections, they are thinking of changing the parliamentary system to the presidential system of the govt. Today, M K Stalin is a role model in India for ruling. The CM of Tamil Nadu is implementing various schemes such as free travel in city buses and the morning breakfast scheme in schools to reduce hunger in children."

He added that many countries like Canada are following their schemes and that he is happy Stalin is qualified to lead the world.

03:4408 Apr 2024

In coalition era of politics, Mumbai has always reflected India's mood

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

In the coalition-era of politics ongoing since the nineties, Mumbai has reflected the mood of India and a majority of the seats have gone to the ruling alliance at the Centre. Mumbai comprises six Lok Sabha seats of Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East and Mumbai North.

Read more

01:5508 Apr 2024

In Western UP, Muslims seek political identity outside conventional binaries

Sweetmeat shops are decking up their stock of freshly roasted vermicelli ahead of Eid next week. Otherwise, Bazdaran Street, with emporiums displaying the world-famous Saharanpur woodcraft, bears a deserted look.

The latest addition to the traditional stock of furniture and souvenirs this year are the replicas of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. And they are selling well for an industry that has been fast losing its luster.

“GST did us in. The cost suddenly rose and made our goods uncompetitive,” says Saifulla, who runs his shop on a rented accommodation.

Most shop owners here are concerned about the declining trade and crafts that feed more than a lakh families in this last outpost of UP at the foot of Uttarakhand Shivaliks. 

Read more

01:5508 Apr 2024

How BJP is chasing third straight poll win with the power of feedback from the ground

A three-pronged feedback system comprising a well-oiled organisational structure, the SARAL app and thousands of call centres are powering the BJP’s efforts in the Lok Sabha polls as the saffron party looks to down the I.N.D.I.A. bloc and notch another triumph.

Read more

01:5508 Apr 2024

PM Narendra Modi will address public in Chandrapur district on April 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Monday, a government official said.

The BJP has nominated the state’s Forest, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar from Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Polling in the seat, located in the Vidarbha region, will be held in the first phase on April 19.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Published 08 April 2024, 02:25 IST)
