India Politics Live | PM Modi to visit Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh; Rahul Gandhi to launch campaign in MP

Sweetmeat shops are decking up their stock of freshly roasted vermicelli ahead of Eid next week. Otherwise, Bazdaran Street, with emporiums displaying the world-famous Saharanpur woodcraft, bears a deserted look.

The latest addition to the traditional stock of furniture and souvenirs this year are the replicas of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. And they are selling well for an industry that has been fast losing its luster.

“GST did us in. The cost suddenly rose and made our goods uncompetitive,” says Saifulla, who runs his shop on a rented accommodation.

Most shop owners here are concerned about the declining trade and crafts that feed more than a lakh families in this last outpost of UP at the foot of Uttarakhand Shivaliks.

