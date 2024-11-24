Indian Political Updates | Who will be the next CM of Maharashtra?
With the results of Assembly polls bringing cheers to both NDA and I.N.D.I.A. camps from Maharashtra and Jharkhand, respectively, the parties are now huddling to decide their CM face. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance on retained power in Maharashtra, pocketing a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats, as the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi’s dream of wresting power fizzled, with the opposition combine managing to garner just 46 seats. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, In a stunning comeback, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance stormed to power for a second consecutive term, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, despite an all-out blitz by the BJP-led NDA which managed only 24 seats. Stay tuned to DH for all the updates and reactions.
Assembly Elections 2024: Hemant Soren set to return as Jharkhand CM; BJP's Devendra Fadnavis emerges as top name for Maharashtra
08:4624 Nov 2024
Congress sweep gives BJP-JD(S) a reality check in Karnataka
08:4624 Nov 2024
Assembly Election Results | BJP-led Maha Yuti a runaway winner in Maharashtra, I.N.D.I.A. block bags Jharkhand
09:2224 Nov 2024
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Congress stalwart Balasaheb Thorat blames BJP's divisive propaganda after shock defeat
Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat who lost in his stronghold of Sangamner on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resorting to "divisive politics, false propaganda, and promotion of hatred based on caste and religion."
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Devendra Fadnavis could be next CM
After the unprecedented win of the Maha Yuti, BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis has emerged as the frontrunner for the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister as the process of government formation started on Saturday evening.
JMM’s Hemant Soren will be Jharkhand Chief Minister while Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday emerged as the strong contender to reclaim the post in Maharashtra after BJP made a stunning performance eclipsing its allies.