Indian Political Updates | Who will be the next CM of Maharashtra?

With the results of Assembly polls bringing cheers to both NDA and I.N.D.I.A. camps from Maharashtra and Jharkhand, respectively, the parties are now huddling to decide their CM face. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance on retained power in Maharashtra, pocketing a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats, as the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi’s dream of wresting power fizzled, with the opposition combine managing to garner just 46 seats. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, In a stunning comeback, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance stormed to power for a second consecutive term, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, despite an all-out blitz by the BJP-led NDA which managed only 24 seats. Stay tuned to DH for all the updates and reactions.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 03:52 IST

08:4624 Nov 2024

08:4624 Nov 2024

Congress sweep gives BJP-JD(S) a reality check in Karnataka

08:4624 Nov 2024

Assembly Election Results | BJP-led Maha Yuti a runaway winner in Maharashtra, I.N.D.I.A. block bags Jharkhand

09:2224 Nov 2024

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Congress stalwart Balasaheb Thorat blames BJP's divisive propaganda after shock defeat

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat who lost in his stronghold of Sangamner on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resorting to "divisive politics, false propaganda, and promotion of hatred based on caste and religion."

09:2224 Nov 2024

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: What did not work for BJP?

While it registered an impressive win in Maharashtra, the BJP could not make an impressive mark in Jharkhand, where it bagged only 24 of the state’s 81 seats.

09:2224 Nov 2024

Maharashtra Polls 2024 | What worked for BJP in the state

Despite a poor show in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday turned the tide in its favour to script an impressive victory for its Maha Yuti Alliance.

08:4624 Nov 2024

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Devendra Fadnavis could be next CM

After the unprecedented win of the Maha Yuti, BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis has emerged as the frontrunner for the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister as the process of government formation started on Saturday evening.

08:4624 Nov 2024

Assembly Elections 2024: Hemant Soren set to return as Jharkhand CM; BJP's Devendra Fadnavis emerges as top name for Maharashtra

JMM’s Hemant Soren will be Jharkhand Chief Minister while Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday emerged as the strong contender to reclaim the post in Maharashtra after BJP made a stunning performance eclipsing its allies.

Published 24 November 2024, 03:16 IST
