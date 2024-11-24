Indian Political Updates | Who will be the next CM of Maharashtra?

With the results of Assembly polls bringing cheers to both NDA and I.N.D.I.A. camps from Maharashtra and Jharkhand, respectively, the parties are now huddling to decide their CM face. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance on retained power in Maharashtra, pocketing a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats, as the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi’s dream of wresting power fizzled, with the opposition combine managing to garner just 46 seats. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, In a stunning comeback, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance stormed to power for a second consecutive term, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, despite an all-out blitz by the BJP-led NDA which managed only 24 seats. Stay tuned to DH for all the updates and reactions.