India Political Updates: BJP demand CBI probe in Odisha cash seizure
Last Updated 16 December 2023, 02:24 IST
Stalemate looms over Parliament as I.N.D.I.A sticks to demand for Amit Shah's statement on security breach
Telangana BJP chief calls on partymen to gear up for LS polls
Odisha cash seizure: BJP stages demonstration with fake currency notes, demand CBI probe
BJP chief J P Nadda is likely to visit Hyderabad in the last week of December as part of preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, party president in Telangana G Kishan Reddy said on Friday. Reddy, who addressed a meeting of BJP's state office bearers and district president, asked the party cadre to gear up for the upcoming Parliamentary elections.(PTI)
The opposition BJP in Odisha on Friday reiterated its demand for a CBI probe into the source of unaccounted cash recovered during income-tax department raids on distilleries, with a unique protest of placing baskets containing fake currency notes on the streets here.
