Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: BJP demand CBI probe in Odisha cash seizure

Track the latest political updates across India, only with DH!
Last Updated 16 December 2023, 02:24 IST

Highlights
02:2416 Dec 2023

02:2416 Dec 2023

Stalemate looms over Parliament as I.N.D.I.A sticks to demand for Amit Shah's statement on security breach

02:2016 Dec 2023

Telangana BJP chief calls on partymen to gear up for LS polls

BJP chief J P Nadda is likely to visit Hyderabad in the last week of December as part of preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, party president in Telangana G Kishan Reddy said on Friday. Reddy, who addressed a meeting of BJP's state office bearers and district president, asked the party cadre to gear up for the upcoming Parliamentary elections.(PTI)

02:2016 Dec 2023

Odisha cash seizure: BJP stages demonstration with fake currency notes, demand CBI probe

The opposition BJP in Odisha on Friday reiterated its demand for a CBI probe into the source of unaccounted cash recovered during income-tax department raids on distilleries, with a unique protest of placing baskets containing fake currency notes on the streets here.

(Published 16 December 2023, 02:24 IST)
India NewsOdishaBJPCongressCBIAAPKarnatakaIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMC

