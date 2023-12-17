JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: New MP PCC chief says will strive to take Cong ideology to every household

Track latest political updates across India, only with DH!
Last Updated 17 December 2023, 02:29 IST

Highlights
02:2917 Dec 2023

MP CM Mohan Yadav attended the concluding program of the welcome rally at Chhatri Chowk Gopal Temple, Ujjain

02:1017 Dec 2023

Will try to take Congress and its ideology to every household, says newly-elected MP PCC chief

02:1017 Dec 2023

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh attended Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in J&K's Kathua

02:2917 Dec 2023

02:2917 Dec 2023

Congress replaces Kamal Nath with Jitu Patwari as party's MP unit chief

02:1017 Dec 2023

02:1017 Dec 2023

(Published 17 December 2023, 02:29 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressKarnatakaIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMadhya PradeshBreaking news

