India Political Updates: New MP PCC chief says will strive to take Cong ideology to every household
Last Updated 17 December 2023, 02:29 IST
Highlights
02:2917 Dec 2023
MP CM Mohan Yadav attended the concluding program of the welcome rally at Chhatri Chowk Gopal Temple, Ujjain
02:1017 Dec 2023
Will try to take Congress and its ideology to every household, says newly-elected MP PCC chief
02:1017 Dec 2023
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh attended Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in J&K's Kathua
Congress replaces Kamal Nath with Jitu Patwari as party's MP unit chief
(Published 17 December 2023, 02:29 IST)