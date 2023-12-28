India Political Updates: Lok Sabha election is all about India's future, says Sam Pitroda
Track all the latest political updates here only with DH.
Last Updated 28 December 2023, 02:25 IST
Highlights
02:2528 Dec 2023
JD(U) meeting likely to define Nitish’s political positioning
02:0928 Dec 2023
The next (Lok Sabha) election is all about the future of India: Indian Overseas Congress chairman
Sam Pitroda
02:0928 Dec 2023
We have started a revolutionary journey to stop the brutality of AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami who has violated the rules: Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam
JD(U) meeting likely to define Nitish’s political positioning
Hemming in by his allies in Bihar and within the I.N.D.I.A bloc, the political line fleshed out by Nitish Kumar at the national executive and council meeting of Janata Dal (United) beginning on Friday could well define the Bihar chief minister’s political positioning for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls amidst jostling for leadership of the Opposition bloc.
Read more
The next (Lok Sabha) election is all about the future of India: Indian Overseas Congress chairman
Sam Pitroda
We have started a revolutionary journey to stop the brutality of AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami who has violated the rules: Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam
(Published 28 December 2023, 02:25 IST)