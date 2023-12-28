JOIN US
India Political Updates: Lok Sabha election is all about India's future, says Sam Pitroda

Track all the latest political updates here only with DH.
Last Updated 28 December 2023, 02:25 IST

02:2528 Dec 2023

JD(U) meeting likely to define Nitish’s political positioning

02:2528 Dec 2023

JD(U) meeting likely to define Nitish’s political positioning

Hemming in by his allies in Bihar and within the I.N.D.I.A bloc, the political line fleshed out by Nitish Kumar at the national executive and council meeting of Janata Dal (United) beginning on Friday could well define the Bihar chief minister’s political positioning for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls amidst jostling for leadership of the Opposition bloc.

India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiLok Sabha Elections 2024

