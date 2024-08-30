Home
LIVE
India Political Updates | Ajit Pawar visits Shivaji statue collapse site in Malvan

Hello readers! Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren is set to join the BJP today. JMM legislator from Ghatshila, Ramdas Soren, is likely to replace Soren in the Jharkhand cabinet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Maharashtra during which he will address Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 in Mumbai and lay foundation stone of Vadhvan Port project worth around Rs 76,000 crore in Palghar. Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the opposition, claiming that a tendency has developed among them 'not to allow' speeches of 'indigenous Hindu MLAs' in the assembly. Meanwhile, the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf Amendment Bill is set to meet today. Track all the latest political updates here, only with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 August 2024, 04:28 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
03:1530 Aug 2024

03:1530 Aug 2024

03:1530 Aug 2024

09:5830 Aug 2024

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar visits Shivaji statue collapse site in Malvan

08:4530 Aug 2024

PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today, to lay foundation stone of Vadhvan Port, address Global Fintech Fest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra today during which he will address Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 in Mumbai and lay foundation stone of Vadhvan Port project worth around Rs 76,000 crore in Palghar, his office said.

08:4530 Aug 2024

Former chief minister from the JMM Champai Soren to join BJP today

JMM legislator from Ghatshila, Ramdas Soren, is likely to replace Champai Soren in the Jharkhand cabinet, an official said on Thursday. The development follows resignation of the former chief minister from the JMM, as a minister and an MLA on Wednesday. He is scheduled to join the BJP today.

08:4530 Aug 2024

Assam opposition preventing indigenous Hindu MLAs from speaking in Assembly: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday slammed the opposition, claiming that a tendency has developed among them "not to allow" speeches of "indigenous Hindu MLAs" in the assembly.

Sarma also said he will not refer to Bengali-speaking Muslims as 'Miya' from now, after opposition MLAs from the community stated that they have not endorsed the terminology.

Published 30 August 2024, 03:26 IST
