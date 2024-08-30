India Political Updates | Ajit Pawar visits Shivaji statue collapse site in Malvan
Hello readers! Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren is set to join the BJP today. JMM legislator from Ghatshila, Ramdas Soren, is likely to replace Soren in the Jharkhand cabinet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Maharashtra during which he will address Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 in Mumbai and lay foundation stone of Vadhvan Port project worth around Rs 76,000 crore in Palghar. Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the opposition, claiming that a tendency has developed among them 'not to allow' speeches of 'indigenous Hindu MLAs' in the assembly. Meanwhile, the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf Amendment Bill is set to meet today. Track all the latest political updates here, only with DH.
Last Updated : 30 August 2024, 04:28 IST
Highlights
PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today, to lay foundation stone of Vadhvan Port, address Global Fintech Fest
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra today during which he will address Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 in Mumbai and lay foundation stone of Vadhvan Port project worth around Rs 76,000 crore in Palghar, his office said.
Former chief minister from the JMM Champai Soren to join BJP today
JMM legislator from Ghatshila, Ramdas Soren, is likely to replace Champai Soren in the Jharkhand cabinet, an official said on Thursday. The development follows resignation of the former chief minister from the JMM, as a minister and an MLA on Wednesday. He is scheduled to join the BJP today.
Assam opposition preventing indigenous Hindu MLAs from speaking in Assembly: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday slammed the opposition, claiming that a tendency has developed among them "not to allow" speeches of "indigenous Hindu MLAs" in the assembly.
Sarma also said he will not refer to Bengali-speaking Muslims as 'Miya' from now, after opposition MLAs from the community stated that they have not endorsed the terminology.
Published 30 August 2024, 03:26 IST