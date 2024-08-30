India Political Updates | Ajit Pawar visits Shivaji statue collapse site in Malvan

Hello readers! Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren is set to join the BJP today. JMM legislator from Ghatshila, Ramdas Soren, is likely to replace Soren in the Jharkhand cabinet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Maharashtra during which he will address Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 in Mumbai and lay foundation stone of Vadhvan Port project worth around Rs 76,000 crore in Palghar. Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the opposition, claiming that a tendency has developed among them 'not to allow' speeches of 'indigenous Hindu MLAs' in the assembly. Meanwhile, the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf Amendment Bill is set to meet today. Track all the latest political updates here, only with DH.