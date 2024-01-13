India Political Updates: I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders to meet virtually today amid unease in JD(U)

Amid the JD(U) toughening its stand over Nitish Kumar not getting a “respectable” role in the I.N.D.I.A bloc, top leaders of the grouping will meet online on Saturday and are likely to discuss appointing a Convenor.



However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has put a spoke in the wheel, saying that its chief Mamata Banerjee will not attend the virtual meet owing to “preoccupations”.



Read more