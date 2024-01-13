JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders to meet virtually today amid unease in JD(U)

Track the latest political developments from all across India, with DH.
Last Updated 13 January 2024, 02:57 IST

13 Jan 2024

Convenor to be picked? I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders to meet virtually today amid unease in JD(U)

Amid the JD(U) toughening its stand over Nitish Kumar not getting a “respectable” role in the I.N.D.I.A bloc, top leaders of the grouping will meet online on Saturday and are likely to discuss appointing a Convenor.

However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has put a spoke in the wheel, saying that its chief Mamata Banerjee will not attend the virtual meet owing to “preoccupations”.

Read more

13 Jan 2024

AAP, Congress leaders discuss seat sharing for Lok Sabha polls

Senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress held seat-sharing talks on Friday and decided to meet again, with the Congress saying the two parties share a "very good chemistry".

Read more

13 Jan 2024

LS polls: Perform or perish, Congress high command tells Karnataka ministers

The Congress high command has warned that the ministers, who were made in-charge of the parliamentary constituencies, would lose their posts if they fail to ensure the party’s victory in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said.

Read more

(Published 13 January 2024, 02:57 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCDMKRJDNDALok Sabha Elections 2024I.N.D.I.A

