India Political Updates: I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders to meet virtually today amid unease in JD(U)

Amid the JD(U) toughening its stand over Nitish Kumar not getting a “respectable” role in the I.N.D.I.A bloc, top leaders of the grouping will meet online on Saturday and are likely to discuss appointing a Convenor.
However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has put a spoke in the wheel, saying that its chief Mamata Banerjee will not attend the virtual meet owing to “preoccupations”.
Senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress held seat-sharing talks on Friday and decided to meet again, with the Congress saying the two parties share a "very good chemistry".
The Congress high command has warned that the ministers, who were made in-charge of the parliamentary constituencies, would lose their posts if they fail to ensure the party’s victory in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said.
