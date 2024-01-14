India Political Updates: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to commence today from Manipur

Almost a year after he concluded his 4,000 km Kanyakumari to Srinagar walkathon, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is embarking on a 6,713 km Manipur to Mumbai ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ (BJNY) starting Sunday - just weeks before the start of Lok Sabha elections.

The yatra, which Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will kick off from Manipur’s Thoubal, also comes just eight days ahead of the consecration of Ram temple, invitation to which the party leaders "respectfully declined" terming it an “RSS-BJP event” aimed at reaping “electoral gains”.



Read more