India Political Updates: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to commence today from Manipur

In a letter to Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, the SP chief thanked him for the invitation received on Saturday morning.
Read full story here
Almost a year after he concluded his 4,000 km Kanyakumari to Srinagar walkathon, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is embarking on a 6,713 km Manipur to Mumbai ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ (BJNY) starting Sunday - just weeks before the start of Lok Sabha elections.
The yatra, which Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will kick off from Manipur’s Thoubal, also comes just eight days ahead of the consecration of Ram temple, invitation to which the party leaders "respectfully declined" terming it an “RSS-BJP event” aimed at reaping “electoral gains”.
Read more
In 2019, Kharge suffered his first electoral loss from Gulbarga against BJP’s Umesh Jadhav. Before that, Kharge was undefeated in 11 straight elections - nine times as an MLA and twice as MP. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2020.
Read more
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, on Saturday, did not refute reports that his son, former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, was likely to be inducted into the Union Cabinet. Gowda only said he had no information on such a possibility.
Read more
With Mallikarjun Kharge and Nitish Kumar emerging as the top choice for the posts of chairperson and convenor of the I.N.D.I.A alliance, opposition parties have sought to stitch a Dalit-backward, North-South combo to counter Narendra Modi’s pan-India appeal in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Read more