Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to commence today from Manipur

Track the latest political developments from all over India, with DH.
Last Updated 14 January 2024, 02:38 IST

Highlights
02:2614 Jan 2024

18:2013 Jan 2024

23:5313 Jan 2024

I.N.D.I.A takes Dalit-backward, north-south path

02:3814 Jan 2024

Here is the map of the path the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will trace in its 66-day journey

02:2614 Jan 2024

Akhilesh Yadav receives Ram Mandir invite, says will visit after Jan 22

In a letter to Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, the SP chief thanked him for the invitation received on Saturday morning.

Read full story here 

18:2013 Jan 2024

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to commence today from Manipur

Almost a year after he concluded his 4,000 km Kanyakumari to Srinagar walkathon, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is embarking on a 6,713 km Manipur to Mumbai ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ (BJNY) starting Sunday - just weeks before the start of Lok Sabha elections.

The yatra, which Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will kick off from Manipur’s Thoubal, also comes just eight days ahead of the consecration of Ram temple, invitation to which the party leaders "respectfully declined" terming it an “RSS-BJP event” aimed at reaping “electoral gains”.

Read more

23:5313 Jan 2024

Mallikarjun Kharge not keen on contesting Lok Sabha elections?

In 2019, Kharge suffered his first electoral loss from Gulbarga against BJP’s Umesh Jadhav. Before that, Kharge was undefeated in 11 straight elections - nine times as an MLA and twice as MP. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2020. 

Read more

23:5313 Jan 2024

Deve Gowda neither confirms nor denies reports of Kumaraswamy's 'induction' into Modi cabinet

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, on Saturday, did not refute reports that his son, former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, was likely to be inducted into the Union Cabinet. Gowda only said he had no information on such a possibility.

Read more

23:5313 Jan 2024

I.N.D.I.A takes Dalit-backward, north-south path

With Mallikarjun Kharge and Nitish Kumar emerging as the top choice for the posts of chairperson and convenor of the I.N.D.I.A alliance, opposition parties have sought to stitch a Dalit-backward, North-South combo to counter Narendra Modi’s pan-India appeal in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. 

Read more

(Published 14 January 2024, 02:17 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiBharat Jodo YatraAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCDMKRJDNDALok Sabha Elections 2024I.N.D.I.A

