India Political Updates: Kim Jong Un govt in Bengal, says Giriraj Singh over attack on ED team
Last Updated 06 January 2024, 02:13 IST
02:1306 Jan 2024
Revanth Reddy's meeting with Adani delegation triggers controversy in Telangana
02:0206 Jan 2024
Congress constitutes 5 screening committees for shortlisting candidates for Lok Sabha polls
02:0206 Jan 2024
Nothing like democracy, Kim Jong Un government in West Bengal, says Giriraj Singh over attack on ED team in state
Revanth Reddy's meeting with Adani delegation triggers controversy in Telangana
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's recent meeting with the Adani Group delegation has snowballed into a controversy with Telangana BJP leaders questioning the credentials of the allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi linking Adani’s Group's rise with favouritism by the Union government.
Congress constitutes 5 screening committees for shortlisting candidates for Lok Sabha polls
Preparing for the Lok Sabha elections, Congress on Friday night announced five screening committees for recommending party candidates for Lok Sabha elections, days after setting up its manifesto committee.
The party also appointed Congress Working Committee Special Invitee Alka Lamba as Mahila Congress president in place of Netta D'Souza and Varun Chaudhary as NSU(I) President in place of Neeraj Kundan.
(Published 06 January 2024, 02:13 IST)