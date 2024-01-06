JOIN US
Home

LIVE
India Political Updates: Kim Jong Un govt in Bengal, says Giriraj Singh over attack on ED team

Track all the latest political updates, only with DH.
Last Updated 06 January 2024, 02:13 IST

Highlights
02:1306 Jan 2024

02:0206 Jan 2024

02:0206 Jan 2024

02:1306 Jan 2024

Revanth Reddy's meeting with Adani delegation triggers controversy in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's recent meeting with the Adani Group delegation has snowballed into a controversy with Telangana BJP leaders questioning the credentials of the allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi linking Adani’s Group's rise with favouritism by the Union government.

Read more

02:0206 Jan 2024

Congress constitutes 5 screening committees for shortlisting candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Preparing for the Lok Sabha elections, Congress on Friday night announced five screening committees for recommending party candidates for Lok Sabha elections, days after setting up its manifesto committee.

The party also appointed Congress Working Committee Special Invitee Alka Lamba as Mahila Congress president in place of Netta D'Souza and Varun Chaudhary as NSU(I) President in place of Neeraj Kundan.

Read more

02:0206 Jan 2024

Nothing like democracy, Kim Jong Un government in West Bengal, says Giriraj Singh over attack on ED team in state

(Published 06 January 2024, 02:13 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressAAPIndian PoliticsTMCShiv SenaShiv Sena (UBT)Lok Sabha Elections 2024I.N.D.I.A

