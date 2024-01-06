India Political Updates: Kim Jong Un govt in Bengal, says Giriraj Singh over attack on ED team

Preparing for the Lok Sabha elections, Congress on Friday night announced five screening committees for recommending party candidates for Lok Sabha elections, days after setting up its manifesto committee.

The party also appointed Congress Working Committee Special Invitee Alka Lamba as Mahila Congress president in place of Netta D'Souza and Varun Chaudhary as NSU(I) President in place of Neeraj Kundan.

Read more