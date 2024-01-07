JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: Both Central and state govts are anti-Maharashtra, says Aaditya Thackeray

Track all the latest political updates, only with DH!
Last Updated 07 January 2024, 02:15 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
01:4707 Jan 2024

Bhajanlal Sharma government of Rajasthan changed the name of 'Indira Rasoi Yojana' to 'Shri Annapurna Rasoi Yojana'

01:4707 Jan 2024

Be it the central government or the state government, it is anti-Maharashtra, says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray

01:4707 Jan 2024

Congress will win all Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in next parliamentary polls: Deepender Hooda

01:4707 Jan 2024

Bhajanlal Sharma government of Rajasthan changed the name of 'Indira Rasoi Yojana' to 'Shri Annapurna Rasoi Yojana'

The state government reviewed the scheme and issued orders to change the name. Orders were issued to change the name in all hoardings and online portals as well.

01:4707 Jan 2024

Be it the central government or the state government, it is anti-Maharashtra, says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray

01:4707 Jan 2024

Congress will win all Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in next parliamentary polls: Deepender Hooda

(Published 07 January 2024, 02:15 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCOppositionArvind KejriwalShiv SenaShiv Sena (UBT)Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on