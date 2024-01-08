JOIN US
Home

LIVE
India Politics Live: BJP insulting religious leaders, 'pran pratistha' not for politicians to perform, says Cong's Baghel

Hello readers! Track all the latest political updates, only with DH. Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel takes a jibe at the ruling party saying that they are insulting religious leaders by performing 'pran patishtha'. BJP MP Dilip Ghosh citing inputs said that TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh is hiding in some TMC leader's house, following ED officials' Friday attack. Karanpur Assembly seat voting begins.
Last Updated 08 January 2024, 04:01 IST

Highlights
03:4108 Jan 2024

There are inputs that TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh is hiding in some TMC leader's house but it's difficult to take action there: BJP MP Dilip Ghosh

03:0108 Jan 2024

BJP insulting religious leaders; 'pran pratishtha' performed by priests, not politicians: Bhupesh Baghel

01:2108 Jan 2024

Maybe he loves me a lot: Nishikant Dubey mocks Rahul Gandhi for skipping Jharkhand districts in 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

03:4508 Jan 2024

Voting for Karanpur Assembly seat begins

03:4108 Jan 2024

There are inputs that TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh is hiding in some TMC leader's house but it's difficult to take action there: BJP MP Dilip Ghosh

On Sunday, ED issued a lookout for Sheikh, who is on the run following the ED officials' Friday attack in West Bengal. The ED officials were attacked for the second time en route to Sheikh's house for his arrest.

03:0108 Jan 2024

BJP insulting religious leaders; 'pran pratishtha' performed by priests, not politicians: Bhupesh Baghel

Taking a jibe at the ruling party, Baghel added saying, "ED is active, meaning Lok Sabha election is approaching."

01:2108 Jan 2024

Ankita murder case: No action has been taken against BJP leaders yet, claims her mother

01:2108 Jan 2024

Maybe he loves me a lot: Nishikant Dubey mocks Rahul Gandhi for skipping Jharkhand districts in 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

01:2108 Jan 2024

2024 Lok Sabha elections: Congress appoints Parliament coordinators in Andhra Pradesh

(Published 08 January 2024, 03:01 IST)
India News BJP Congress Indian Politics TMC Shiv Sena Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha Elections 2024

