India Politics Live: BJP insulting religious leaders, 'pran pratistha' not for politicians to perform, says Cong's Baghel
Hello readers! Track all the latest political updates, only with DH. Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel takes a jibe at the ruling party saying that they are insulting religious leaders by performing 'pran patishtha'. BJP MP Dilip Ghosh citing inputs said that TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh is hiding in some TMC leader's house, following ED officials' Friday attack. Karanpur Assembly seat voting begins.
Last Updated 08 January 2024, 04:01 IST
Highlights
03:4108 Jan 2024
There are inputs that TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh is hiding in some TMC leader's house but it's difficult to take action there: BJP MP Dilip Ghosh
03:0108 Jan 2024
BJP insulting religious leaders; 'pran pratishtha' performed by priests, not politicians: Bhupesh Baghel
01:2108 Jan 2024
Maybe he loves me a lot: Nishikant Dubey mocks Rahul Gandhi for skipping Jharkhand districts in 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'
Voting for Karanpur Assembly seat begins
There are inputs that TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh is hiding in some TMC leader's house but it's difficult to take action there: BJP MP Dilip Ghosh
On Sunday, ED issued a lookout for Sheikh, who is on the run following the ED officials' Friday attack in West Bengal. The ED officials were attacked for the second time en route to Sheikh's house for his arrest.
BJP insulting religious leaders; 'pran pratishtha' performed by priests, not politicians: Bhupesh Baghel
Taking a jibe at the ruling party, Baghel added saying, "ED is active, meaning Lok Sabha election is approaching."
Ankita murder case: No action has been taken against BJP leaders yet, claims her mother
Maybe he loves me a lot: Nishikant Dubey mocks Rahul Gandhi for skipping Jharkhand districts in 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'
2024 Lok Sabha elections: Congress appoints Parliament coordinators in Andhra Pradesh
(Published 08 January 2024, 03:01 IST)