Home

India Political Updates: Sena (UBT) faction to move SC against CM-Speaker meeting, Sharad Pawar breaks silence on Maldives row

Good evening readers! The Shiv Sena (UBT) faction will file an affidavit in Supreme Court, objecting to the meeting between Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Meanwhile senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar broke his silence on Maldives row saying, "We won't accept anything against the Prime Minister from outside the country; Track all the latest political updates, only with DH.
Last Updated 09 January 2024, 10:41 IST

10:4009 Jan 2024

08:5509 Jan 2024

08:3909 Jan 2024

10:4009 Jan 2024

No proposal to create 3 DCM posts in Karnataka: Kharge

AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that there was no proposal to create three deputy Chief Ministers' posts in Karnataka. Addressing press persons in Kalaburgi, he termed the reports about it as mere speculations and said that the main focus of the party is to provide good governance in the State.

10:3309 Jan 2024

Tamil Nadu BJP flays DMK

"DMK's politics is naked now. People of India are realizing, people of Tamil Nadu are realizing that this kind of political narrative will not work. It is time to reject DMK's theory. Only this theory has brought DMK to power. Now people of Tamil Nadu are going to reject it and DMK's days are getting numbered," says Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai.

10:2109 Jan 2024

Shekhawat on Ram Temple

"The struggle to build a temple at Lord Ram's birthplace (in Ayodhya) was going on for the last 500 years in the country. We (BJP) had taken a pledge to construct a temple there. On January 22, the whole world will celebrate Diwali," says Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekahawat on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

09:5509 Jan 2024

Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray group moves Supreme Court objecting a meeting between Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray group has filed an application in the Supreme Court, objecting to a meeting between Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, ahead of the verdict in the Shiv Sena MLA disqualification case.

According to ANI, it is “highly improper” for the Speaker to meet Eknath Shinde just three days before deciding the disqualification petitions filed against Shinde, the application filed by Sunil Prabhu of Thackeray camp stated.

09:1309 Jan 2024

BJP indulging in 'gimmick show' through Ram Mandir inauguration before LS polls: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

08:5509 Jan 2024

Sharad Pawar on the row over Maldives MP's post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"He is the Prime Minister of our country and if anyone from any other country holding any position makes such comments on our PM, we won't accept it. We must respect the PM's post. We won't accept anything against the Prime Minister from outside the country…"

08:5509 Jan 2024

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on the meeting of INDIA bloc parties

"It is a preliminary meeting and discussion on seat sharing will take place in today's meeting. When several parties come together, aggressive demands are made but everyone should work together to find a way that should work in the state where they do not have dominance. I don't think Congress is trying to overrule the INDIA alliance..."

08:3909 Jan 2024

Don't think opposition will remain united till end of 2024 LS elections': LJP chief Chirag Paswan

08:3909 Jan 2024

Lalu Prasad Yadav is a symbol of corruption and loot: Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary

"Lalu Prasad Yadav is a symbol of corruption and loot. When he was the CM, he was involved in the fodder scam and as a Railways Minister, he did the land-for-jobs scam," says Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary on ED naming former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and her daughter Misa Bharti in its first charge sheet in railways land-for-jobs linked money laundering case. (PTI)

08:3909 Jan 2024

"We are confident that the result will be different in Uttar Pradesh in the future, and the BJP will be wiped out (from power in the state)," says Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav 

(Published 09 January 2024, 02:29 IST)
