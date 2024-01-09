India Political Updates: Sena (UBT) faction to move SC against CM-Speaker meeting, Sharad Pawar breaks silence on Maldives row

Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray group has filed an application in the Supreme Court, objecting to a meeting between Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, ahead of the verdict in the Shiv Sena MLA disqualification case.

According to ANI, it is “highly improper” for the Speaker to meet Eknath Shinde just three days before deciding the disqualification petitions filed against Shinde, the application filed by Sunil Prabhu of Thackeray camp stated.