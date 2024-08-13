India Political Updates: Rajasthan CM joins 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally ahead of Independence Day celebration in Jaipur

The Karnataka High Court on Monday reserved its order on petitions filed by the CBI and BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, challenging the state government's move to withdraw consent for a probe by the investigation agency in the disproportionate assets case against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.
A division bench, consisting of Justice K Somashekhar and Justice Umesh M Adiga, reserved the order after extensive hearings.
Samajwadi Party and Congress on Monday announced its in-charges for the Uttar Pradesh assembly by-elections that are to be held on 10 seats.
The SP announced in-charges for six seats, while the Congress declared in-charges for all 10 assembly constituencies.
While SP national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav will be in-charge of Katehari seat, Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad and Leader of Opposition in UP Legislative Council Lal Bihari Yadav will be in-charge of Milkipur seat, a senior SP leader said.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said he will fight the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and hoped that the Election Commission will announce the poll dates by the end of this month.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, however, refused to divulge which constituency he would contest the elections from.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function in Doda district, Abdullah said, "He (his son Omar Abdullah) does not want to fight the elections under the present setup. He has made up his mind that he will not fight the elections till the restoration of statehood (of Jammu and Kashmir). However, I am going to fight the elections as I am not dead."
The AAP will kick-start its campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls with senior leader Manish Sisodia undertaking a foot march to reach out to voters in all 70 constituencies, senior party leader Sandeep Pathak said on Monday.
The Delhi Assembly elections are likely to be held early next year.
Former Delhi deputy chief minister Sisodia, who was released from Tihar jail on Friday, held a meeting with AAP MLAs on Monday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita also participated in the meeting.
Sisodia held a meeting with senior party leaders on Sunday. He will meet AAP councillors on Tuesday.