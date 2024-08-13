India Political Updates: Rajasthan CM joins 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally ahead of Independence Day celebration in Jaipur

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said he will fight the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and hoped that the Election Commission will announce the poll dates by the end of this month.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, however, refused to divulge which constituency he would contest the elections from.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function in Doda district, Abdullah said, "He (his son Omar Abdullah) does not want to fight the elections under the present setup. He has made up his mind that he will not fight the elections till the restoration of statehood (of Jammu and Kashmir). However, I am going to fight the elections as I am not dead."