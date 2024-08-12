India Political Updates: BJP slams 'hit-and-run' Hindenburg, 'crooked Congress-INDI Alliance' over allegations against Sebi chief

Good morning readers! The Parliament session might be over, but the political drama is just getting started. AAP recently got a shot in the arm with Manish Sisodia walking out on bail, but there might be bigger troubles for the I.N.D.I.A. bloc with reports suggesting that Rahul Gandhi could soon get an ED summons over the National Herald case. Meanwhile, short-seller Hindenburg's recent accusation that the Sebi chief has a stake in offshore entities involved in the Adani 'scam' has put the NDA and the opposition bloc at loggerheads. Track the latest political updates only with DH!