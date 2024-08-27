India Political Updates | Bengal police have no right to call protests illegal, says BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Hello readers! Ending the suspense over his political future, former Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha rebel Champai Soren is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on August 30. In West Bengal, protests over the heinous rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital continue, with an unregistered students’ body Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj (West Bengal Students Community) and the Sangrami Joutha Mancha (Joint Platform of Struggle) set to march to Nabanna, the Bengal state secretariat on Tuesday. Stay tuned to DH for latest political updates.