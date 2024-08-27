India Political Updates | Bengal police have no right to call protests illegal, says BJP's Dilip Ghosh
Hello readers! Ending the suspense over his political future, former Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha rebel Champai Soren is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on August 30. In West Bengal, protests over the heinous rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital continue, with an unregistered students’ body Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj (West Bengal Students Community) and the Sangrami Joutha Mancha (Joint Platform of Struggle) set to march to Nabanna, the Bengal state secretariat on Tuesday. Stay tuned to DH for latest political updates.
Champai Soren all set to join BJP on August 30, confirms Himanta Biswa Sarma
As a students' body set to march on Bengal secretariat today, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has said that the state police have no right to call the protests "illegal" as "anyone can protest in a democratic country."
'Nabanna Abhijan' rally will be peaceful, says organiser Chhatra Samaj
Amid claims by the Trinamool Congress and West Bengal Police of potential disruptions, student organisation Chhatra Samaj insisted that their August 27 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally will be peaceful and focused on demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the arrest of those responsible for the rape-murder of a doctor in R G Kar hospital.
Congress announces first list of 9 candidates for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls
The Congress on Monday issued its first list of nine candidates for the three-phase assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, fielding party general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir from Dooru and former state unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani from Banihal.
Champai Soren all set to join BJP on August 30, confirms Himanta Biswa Sarma
Former Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha rebel Champai Soren will join the Bharatiya Janata Party. While there were speculations around the same, Assam CM and BJP’s Jharkhand in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Soren will join the party later this week.
