India Political Updates | '66-yrs-old statue inaugurated by Nehru still standing,' Congress' jibe at BJP after Shivaji statue collapse

Even after BJP distanced itself from the comments made by its MP Kangana Ranaut on farmers' protests, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has demanded action against her by the party. "The BJP has distanced itself from the statement of Kangana Ranaut, but she is party MP and hence there should be an action. If BJP thinks that she made an unsuitable and wrong statement, then they should take action against her. The BJP should also ask Kangana Ranaut to apologise, she should apologise," he told PTI .

The leader has also announced another agitation by farmers on August 31.