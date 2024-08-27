India Political Updates | '66-yrs-old statue inaugurated by Nehru still standing,' Congress' jibe at BJP after Shivaji statue collapse
Hello readers! Ending the suspense over his political future, former Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha rebel Champai Soren is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on August 30. A war of words has ensued over the collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra. The statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a fort in coastal Sindhudurg district just eight months ago. In West Bengal, protests over the heinous rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital continue, with an unregistered students’ body Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj (West Bengal Students Community) and the Sangrami Joutha Mancha (Joint Platform of Struggle) set to march to Nabanna, the Bengal state secretariat on Tuesday. Stay tuned to DH for latest political updates.
'...people will also leave him,' JMM leader on Champai Soren joining BJP
#WATCH | On Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confirming former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Champai Soren joining BJP, JMM Leader Manoj Pandey says, "It pains but now the situation is clear. He will be joining another party. What impact it will have that time will tell. History has… pic.twitter.com/Tb1Tessgxx
Even after BJP distanced itself from the comments made by its MP Kangana Ranaut on farmers' protests, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has demanded action against her by the party. "The BJP has distanced itself from the statement of Kangana Ranaut, but she is party MP and hence there should be an action. If BJP thinks that she made an unsuitable and wrong statement, then they should take action against her. The BJP should also ask Kangana Ranaut to apologise, she should apologise," he told PTI .
The leader has also announced another agitation by farmers on August 31.
VIDEO | "The BJP has distanced itself from the statement of Kangana Ranaut, but she is party MP and hence there should be an action. If BJP thinks that she made an unsuitable and wrong statement, then they should take action against her. The BJP should also ask Kangana Ranaut to… pic.twitter.com/sINUKDdKYY
People of Maharashtra will give reply to Mahayuti: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey
After the collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey trained guns at ruling Mahayuti government and said, "News is coming in from Sindhudurg that a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, installed in December 2023, collapsed just 8-9 months later today. Such irregularities, such corruption. What does the Mahayuti Government want to do?"
"Who are the contractors, the employees from government departments, the PWD officers who have caused loot and are unable to respect our great men?...People of Maharashtra will give reply to Mahayuti in the upcoming election," he told ANI.
#WATCH | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue incident | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey says, "News is coming in from Sindhudurg that a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, installed in December 2023, collapsed just 8-9 months later today. Such irregularities, such corruption.… pic.twitter.com/eWHUbMtTek
Police have no right to call it 'illegal': BJP's Dilip Ghosh
As a students' body set to march on Bengal secretariat today, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has said that the state police have no right to call the protests "illegal" as "anyone can protest in a democratic country."
#WATCH | West Bengal: On students protest, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh says, "What right does the police have to call it legal or illegal? In a democratic country, anyone can protest. The Supreme Court has also said that if a peaceful protest or march is taken out the police cannot… pic.twitter.com/8pzhY18XTT