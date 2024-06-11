India Political Updates: Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bhupender Yadav take charge as ministers

Dr S Jaishankar and Ashwini Vaishnaw take charge as EAM and Minister of Railways
Jaishankar said, "Immense honour to be once again given the responsibility of leading the Ministry of External Affairs. In the last term, this ministry performed exceptionally well. In the last decade, this ministry under the leadership of PM Modi has become a very people-centric ministry."
Vaishnaw said, "People have blessed PM Modi again to serve the country. Railways will have a very big role. In the last 10 years, PM Narendra Modi has done a lot of reforms in railways."
