Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bhupender Yadav take charge as ministers

Morning readers! Track latest political updates from all across India, only with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 03:57 IST
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 03:57 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
03:4011 Jun 2024

Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge as Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister

03:3911 Jun 2024

Bhupender Yadav takes charge as the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

03:1711 Jun 2024

Dr S Jaishankar and Ashwini Vaishnaw take charge as EAM and Minister of Railways

03:4011 Jun 2024

Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge as Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister

03:3911 Jun 2024

Kirti Vardhan Singh takes charge as MoS of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

03:3911 Jun 2024

Bhupender Yadav takes charge as the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Yadav said, "I express my gratitude to PM Modi that he has given me the responsibility of an important ministry. I will work with full readiness to discharge this responsibility."

03:1711 Jun 2024

Dr S Jaishankar and Ashwini Vaishnaw take charge as EAM and Minister of Railways

Jaishankar said, "Immense honour to be once again given the responsibility of leading the Ministry of External Affairs. In the last term, this ministry performed exceptionally well. In the last decade, this ministry under the leadership of PM Modi has become a very people-centric ministry."

Vaishnaw said, "People have blessed PM Modi again to serve the country. Railways will have a very big role. In the last 10 years, PM Narendra Modi has done a lot of reforms in railways."

03:1411 Jun 2024

Dr S Jaishankar and Ashwini Vaishnaw take charge as minsters in respective portfolios

Published 11 June 2024, 02:42 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCArvind KejriwalMamata BanerjeeShiv SenaNDAShiv Sena (UBT)

Follow us on :

Follow Us