India Political Updates: Pema Khandu to take oath as Arunachal CM for third straight term today

After being elected as the BJP's legislature party leader in the Arunachal Assembly yesterday, Pema Khandu will take oath as the state's CM for the third straight term today. Track the latest political updates from across India, with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 June 2024, 03:40 IST
Last Updated : 13 June 2024, 03:40 IST

Highlights
02:49 13 Jun 2024

Modi's bonhomie with 'Mega brothers'

02:49 13 Jun 2024

Pema Khandu elected Arunachal BJP legislature party leader, set to become CM for third straight term

02:49 13 Jun 2024

Naveen Patnaik centre of attraction in BJP government's oath-taking ceremony in Odisha

03:35 13 Jun 2024

Arunachal | Preparations underway for Pema Khandu's swearing-in ceremony

02:49 13 Jun 2024

Modi's bonhomie with 'Mega brothers'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and brothers Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan had a moment after N Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

After the oath-taking, Pawan Kalyan requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet his elder brother, megastar Chiranjeevi.

02:49 13 Jun 2024

Pema Khandu elected Arunachal BJP legislature party leader, set to become CM for third straight term

Ten days after sweeping the Assembly elections, newly elected BJP MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday elected Pema Khandu as the legislature party leader, setting the stage for his swearing-in on Thursday.

02:49 13 Jun 2024

Naveen Patnaik centre of attraction in BJP government's oath-taking ceremony in Odisha

Patnaik, who shared the stage with top BJP leaders, was seen in conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the oath-taking ceremony was over.

Published 13 June 2024, 02:49 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCMamata BanerjeeJD(S)

