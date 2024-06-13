India Political Updates: Pema Khandu to take oath as Arunachal CM for third straight term today
After being elected as the BJP's legislature party leader in the Arunachal Assembly yesterday, Pema Khandu will take oath as the state's CM for the third straight term today. Track the latest political updates from across India, with DH.
Last Updated : 13 June 2024, 03:40 IST
Highlights
Modi's bonhomie with 'Mega brothers'
Pema Khandu elected Arunachal BJP legislature party leader, set to become CM for third straight term
Naveen Patnaik centre of attraction in BJP government's oath-taking ceremony in Odisha
Arunachal | Preparations underway for Pema Khandu's swearing-in ceremony
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and brothers Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan had a moment after N Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.
After the oath-taking, Pawan Kalyan requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet his elder brother, megastar Chiranjeevi.
Ten days after sweeping the Assembly elections, newly elected BJP MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday elected Pema Khandu as the legislature party leader, setting the stage for his swearing-in on Thursday.
Patnaik, who shared the stage with top BJP leaders, was seen in conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the oath-taking ceremony was over.
Published 13 June 2024, 02:49 IST