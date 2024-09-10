India Political Updates | 'GST is anti-production, Adani-Ambani don't manufacture,' says Rahul in US

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi interacted with students and faculty of Georgetown University in Washington DC, USA and said that during the Lok Sabha elections campaign he saw "a psychological collapse" of Prime Minster Narendra Modi when the latter claimed to be a "non-biological" being.

"...Halfway through the campaign, Modi didn't think that he was near 300-400 seats...We knew when he said that I speak directly to God. We knew that there we had blown him apart...We saw it as a psychological collapse...The coalition that brought Narendra Modi to power has collapsed...There is a huge nexus between the government and two or three large businesses. OBCs and Dalits are being taken for a ride," Gandhi said.