India Political Updates | 'GST is anti-production, Adani-Ambani don't manufacture,' says Rahul in US

Hello readers! Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's four-day visit to the US, continued with him interacting with the students of Georgetown University in Washington DC. Gandhi sharpened his attack on ruling BJP and Prime Minister Modi and said that the coalition that brought Modi to power has collapsed. "There is a huge nexus between the government and two or three large businesses, he added. Stay tuned to DH for latest political updates from across the country.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 September 2024, 04:05 IST

08:3110 Sep 2024

08:3110 Sep 2024

08:3110 Sep 2024

09:2710 Sep 2024

No idea how Congress convinced her: Mahavir Phogat on Vinesh contesting Haryana polls 

On his daughter Babita Phogat not getting a BJP ticket, Mahavir Phogat said that the party's decision should be accepted. "Not everyone gets a ticket. The decision that has been taken by the party has been taken with due deliberations. What the party decides, should be accepted," he told ANI.

09:2310 Sep 2024

GST is anti-production: Rahul Gandhi says 'India, west handed over production to China'

08:3110 Sep 2024

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi interacted with students and faculty of Georgetown University in Washington DC, USA and said that during the Lok Sabha elections campaign he saw "a psychological collapse" of Prime Minster Narendra Modi when the latter claimed to be a "non-biological" being.

"...Halfway through the campaign, Modi didn't think that he was near 300-400 seats...We knew when he said that I speak directly to God. We knew that there we had blown him apart...We saw it as a psychological collapse...The coalition that brought Narendra Modi to power has collapsed...There is a huge nexus between the government and two or three large businesses. OBCs and Dalits are being taken for a ride," Gandhi said.

08:3110 Sep 2024

08:3110 Sep 2024

The ongoing rabble-rousing in the ruling Congress over the chief minister’s chair has turned into a shadow camp fight between the incumbent Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar. 

Published 10 September 2024, 03:17 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPKarnatakaIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiSiddaramaiahShiv SenaPDPJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

