India Political Updates | 'GST is anti-production, Adani-Ambani don't manufacture,' says Rahul in US
Hello readers! Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's four-day visit to the US, continued with him interacting with the students of Georgetown University in Washington DC. Gandhi sharpened his attack on ruling BJP and Prime Minister Modi and said that the coalition that brought Modi to power has collapsed. "There is a huge nexus between the government and two or three large businesses, he added. Stay tuned to DH for latest political updates from across the country.
Saw Modi's psychological collapse: Rahul Gandhi in US
08:3110 Sep 2024
Congress to begin Kisan Nyay Yatra in MP from today
08:3110 Sep 2024
Congress camps in Karnataka play their cards as 'CM change' debate rages on
09:2710 Sep 2024
No idea how Congress convinced her: Mahavir Phogat on Vinesh contesting Haryana polls
On his daughter Babita Phogat not getting a BJP ticket, Mahavir Phogat said that the party's decision should be accepted. "Not everyone gets a ticket. The decision that has been taken by the party has been taken with due deliberations. What the party decides, should be accepted," he told ANI.
#WATCH | Charkhi Dadri, Haryana: Olympian wrestler and Congress candidate from Julana, Vinesh Phogat's uncle Mahavir Phogat says, "...She did very well in Paris Olympics but got disqualified in the final. It is my personal opinion that she should participate in 2028 Olympics.… pic.twitter.com/dpBUhLvfYZ
GST is anti-production: Rahul Gandhi says 'India, west handed over production to China'
#WATCH | Washington, D.C, USA: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "If you look at global production in 40s and 50s it was carried out by the United States and by the West...The West and India handed that over to the Chinese...China organizes production. West, India,… pic.twitter.com/md73VpGmJX
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi interacted with students and faculty of Georgetown University in Washington DC, USA and said that during the Lok Sabha elections campaign he saw "a psychological collapse" of Prime Minster Narendra Modi when the latter claimed to be a "non-biological" being.
"...Halfway through the campaign, Modi didn't think that he was near 300-400 seats...We knew when he said that I speak directly to God. We knew that there we had blown him apart...We saw it as a psychological collapse...The coalition that brought Narendra Modi to power has collapsed...There is a huge nexus between the government and two or three large businesses. OBCs and Dalits are being taken for a ride," Gandhi said.