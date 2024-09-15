India Political Updates | 'JMM, RJD, Congress are three enemies of Jharkhand,' says PM Modi in Jamshedpur
Hello readers! In a surprise move, while addressing the party workers for the first time since getting bail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he is going to resign from the CM post within 48 hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Sunday and said that JMM, RJD and Congress are the three enemies of the state. The state will go to polls in November-December this year. On Saturday, he kicked off the Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign in Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir. In Haryana, where assembly polls are scheduled for October 5, Modi told a rally that the Congress' politics today has reduced to spreading 'falsehoods and anarchy'. Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, he promised to connect unlinked areas of the UT through the railway network, announcing that trains will soon reach the Kashmir valley. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates related to 2024 Assembly elections.
14:1215 Sep 2024
#WATCH | Jamshedpur, Jharkhand: PM Modi says, "... There are three enemies of Jharkhand, JMM, RJD and Congress. The RJD still seeks revenge from Jharkhand for its formation. And the Congress hates Jharkhand. Congress ruled the country from Delhi for so many decades but they did… pic.twitter.com/Jvo0mndevu
VIDEO | “This will put a full stop on BJP’s political game. I think he has given a signal that AAP MLAs will elect a new CM,” says RJD MP Manoj Jha (@manojkjhadu) reacting to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal declaring to resign after two days, seeking a 'certificate of honesty' from… pic.twitter.com/VbgxAGito9
#WATCH | Jamshedpur, Jharkhand: PM Modi says, "The previous governments only extorted the mineral-rich Jharkhand. We made the district mineral foundation... The BJP is working at the centre for the development of Jharkhand..." pic.twitter.com/XD0k235yfh
"Currently, infiltration is the biggest problem of Jharkhand. The parents of young daughters are worried. 2-3 days ago, Jharkhand High Court ordered an independent panel to investigate the infiltration... But the JMM government is not ready to admit that there is infiltration in Jharkhand... Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltration is a huge problem in Santhal Pargana and Kolhan. The demography of the whole region is changing rapidly," the Prime Minister said.