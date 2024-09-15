Home
India Political Updates | 'JMM, RJD, Congress are three enemies of Jharkhand,' says PM Modi in Jamshedpur

Hello readers! In a surprise move, while addressing the party workers for the first time since getting bail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he is going to resign from the CM post within 48 hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Sunday and said that JMM, RJD and Congress are the three enemies of the state. The state will go to polls in November-December this year. On Saturday, he kicked off the Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign in Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir. In Haryana, where assembly polls are scheduled for October 5, Modi told a rally that the Congress' politics today has reduced to spreading 'falsehoods and anarchy'. Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, he promised to connect unlinked areas of the UT through the railway network, announcing that trains will soon reach the Kashmir valley. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates related to 2024 Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 15 September 2024, 08:45 IST

Highlights
13:5815 Sep 2024

Infiltration big challenge in Jharkhand, JMM-led alliance not willing to accept it: PM Modi at Jamshedpur rally

13:3415 Sep 2024

Will take claim for CM's post if elected to power: BJP's Anil Vij 

13:0215 Sep 2024

'PR stunt,' BJP slams Delhi CM's resignation move 

11:3415 Sep 2024

Budget for Jharkhand's railway development is Rs 7000 cr, 16 times more than a decade ago: PM Modi 

10:5615 Sep 2024

WATCH | Jharkhand: PM Modi virtually flags off Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat train

14:1315 Sep 2024

JMM govt trained by Congress'' school of corruption: PM Modi at Jamshedpur rally

14:1215 Sep 2024

'JMM, RJD, Congress are three enemies of Jharkhand,' says PM Modi 

14:0815 Sep 2024

'...full stop on BJP's political game,' Manoj Jha on Delhi CM's resignation announcement

14:0415 Sep 2024

Previous govts extorted mineral-rich Jharkhand: PM Modi in Jamshedpur 

13:5815 Sep 2024

"Currently, infiltration is the biggest problem of Jharkhand. The parents of young daughters are worried. 2-3 days ago, Jharkhand High Court ordered an independent panel to investigate the infiltration... But the JMM government is not ready to admit that there is infiltration in Jharkhand... Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltration is a huge problem in Santhal Pargana and Kolhan. The demography of the whole region is changing rapidly," the Prime Minister said.

Published 15 September 2024, 03:11 IST
