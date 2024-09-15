India Political Updates | 'JMM, RJD, Congress are three enemies of Jharkhand,' says PM Modi in Jamshedpur

Hello readers! In a surprise move, while addressing the party workers for the first time since getting bail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he is going to resign from the CM post within 48 hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Sunday and said that JMM, RJD and Congress are the three enemies of the state. The state will go to polls in November-December this year. On Saturday, he kicked off the Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign in Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir. In Haryana, where assembly polls are scheduled for October 5, Modi told a rally that the Congress' politics today has reduced to spreading 'falsehoods and anarchy'. Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, he promised to connect unlinked areas of the UT through the railway network, announcing that trains will soon reach the Kashmir valley. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates related to 2024 Assembly elections.