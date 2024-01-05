JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates |Congress intensifies LS poll preparations, holds discussions on manifesto

Good morning readers! Track all the latest political updates, only with DH!
Last Updated 05 January 2024, 02:39 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
01:1005 Jan 2024

Expect new Maharashtra DGP to work within legal framework: NCP leader Khadse

01:1005 Jan 2024

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin arrives at Chennai airport after meeting Prime Minister Modi in Delhi

01:1005 Jan 2024

Congress intensifies Lok Sabha poll preparations, holds discussions on manifesto, seat-sharing at key meeting

01:1005 Jan 2024

Expect new Maharashtra DGP to work within legal framework: NCP leader Khadse

01:1005 Jan 2024

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin arrives at Chennai airport after meeting Prime Minister Modi in Delhi

"I have given an invitation to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the opening ceremony of Khelo India Youth games. It is scheduled to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on January 19," he said.

01:1005 Jan 2024

Congress intensifies Lok Sabha poll preparations, holds discussions on manifesto, seat-sharing at key meeting

(Published 05 January 2024, 02:39 IST)
India NewsBJPAmit ShahCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCMallikarjun KhargeJ P NaddaShiv SenaYSRCPLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on