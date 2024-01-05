India Political Updates |Congress intensifies LS poll preparations, holds discussions on manifesto
Good morning readers! Track all the latest political updates, only with DH!
Last Updated 05 January 2024, 02:39 IST
Highlights
01:1005 Jan 2024
Expect new Maharashtra DGP to work within legal framework: NCP leader Khadse
01:1005 Jan 2024
Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin arrives at Chennai airport after meeting Prime Minister Modi in Delhi
01:1005 Jan 2024
Congress intensifies Lok Sabha poll preparations, holds discussions on manifesto, seat-sharing at key meeting
Expect new Maharashtra DGP to work within legal framework: NCP leader Khadse
Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin arrives at Chennai airport after meeting Prime Minister Modi in Delhi
"I have given an invitation to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the opening ceremony of Khelo India Youth games. It is scheduled to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on January 19," he said.
Congress intensifies Lok Sabha poll preparations, holds discussions on manifesto, seat-sharing at key meeting
(Published 05 January 2024, 02:39 IST)