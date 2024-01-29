JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: Next target to win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, says state BJP

Hello readers! Track latest political updates across India, only with DH.
Last Updated 29 January 2024, 02:49 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:4729 Jan 2024

National Conference's Kathua district chief, several party leaders join BJP in J&K

02:1929 Jan 2024

Our next target is to win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state: BJP in Bihar after Nitish's return 

02:1929 Jan 2024

Nitish's exit setback in Bihar but it will strengthen resolve to fight for right cause: Tharoor

02:4729 Jan 2024

National Conference's Kathua district chief, several party leaders join BJP in J&K

Several key National Conference leaders, including its Kathua district president, joined the BJP on Sunday, in a jolt to the Farooq Abdullah-led party in the Jammu region.

Read more

02:1929 Jan 2024

Our next target is to win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state: BJP in Bihar after Nitish's return 

02:1929 Jan 2024

Nitish's exit setback in Bihar but it will strengthen resolve to fight for right cause: Tharoor

The JD(U)'s exit from the INDIA bloc is a setback in Bihar, but it will re-double the determination of people to fight for the right cause, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday.

(Published 29 January 2024, 02:47 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsBiharLok Sabha Elections 2024Breaking news

Follow us on