Homeindia

LIVE
Indian Politics Live: Mahua Moitra demands apology from Sukanta Majumdar for his comments against Mamata

Hello readers! Mahua Moitra has demanded apology from Sukanta Majumdar for his remarks against Mamata Banerjee. Uttarakhand assembly will convene from February to 8 in Dehradun. Track all the latest Political updates throughout the day only with DH.
Last Updated 30 January 2024, 03:29 IST

Highlights
02:4030 Jan 2024

Uttarakhand Assembly to convene from February 5 to 8 in Dehradun

02:4030 Jan 2024

TMC's Mahua Moitra demands apology from BJP's Sukanta Majumdar for his comments against Mamata

02:4030 Jan 2024

South 24 Parganas, West Bengal | TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee says, "What has Sheikh Shahjahan done? We cannot say anything until a decision is taken...If ED and CBI find anything, they can give us a death sentence." (ANI)

03:2930 Jan 2024

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's luxury car seized by ED

02:4030 Jan 2024

02:4030 Jan 2024

02:4030 Jan 2024

(Published 30 January 2024, 02:45 IST)
