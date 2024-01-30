Indian Politics Live: Mahua Moitra demands apology from Sukanta Majumdar for his comments against Mamata
Hello readers! Mahua Moitra has demanded apology from Sukanta Majumdar for his remarks against Mamata Banerjee. Uttarakhand assembly will convene from February to 8 in Dehradun. Track all the latest Political updates throughout the day only with DH.
Last Updated 30 January 2024, 03:29 IST
Highlights
02:4030 Jan 2024
Uttarakhand Assembly to convene from February 5 to 8 in Dehradun
02:4030 Jan 2024
TMC's Mahua Moitra demands apology from BJP's Sukanta Majumdar for his comments against Mamata
02:4030 Jan 2024
South 24 Parganas, West Bengal | TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee says, "What has Sheikh Shahjahan done? We cannot say anything until a decision is taken...If ED and CBI find anything, they can give us a death sentence." (ANI)
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's luxury car seized by ED
Uttarakhand Assembly to convene from February 5 to 8 in Dehradun
TMC's Mahua Moitra demands apology from BJP's Sukanta Majumdar for his comments against Mamata
South 24 Parganas, West Bengal | TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee says, "What has Sheikh Shahjahan done? We cannot say anything until a decision is taken...If ED and CBI find anything, they can give us a death sentence." (ANI)
(Published 30 January 2024, 02:45 IST)