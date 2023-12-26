India Political Updates: No work done by Haryana govt can be appreciated, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Good morning readers. J P Nadda, Amit Shah will visit West Bengal today to set tone for Lok Sabha polls. Track all the latest political updates here with DH.
Last Updated 26 December 2023, 03:41 IST
02:5126 Dec 2023
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is celebrating its 27th foundation day today. Party leaders and workers took oath to create ‘Naveen Odisha’ at the party office in Bhubaneswar.
J P Nadda, Amit Shah Bengal visit to set tone for Lok Sabha polls
There's no work done by Haryana govt which can be appreciated: Bhupinder Singh Hooda
On upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri says, "Preparations for the elections need to be done. Strategy formation needs to be done. After consultation with the High Command, we will prepare an action plan..."
(Published 26 December 2023, 03:08 IST)