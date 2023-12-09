India Political Updates: Opposition stands firm behind Mahua Moitra after her expulsion from Lok Sabha

Opposition leaders and MPs on Friday sprung into expelled Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra's support accusing the government of conspiring to expel Opposition lawmakers from Parliament and taking action without even hearing her side of the story.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said it was "incredibly inadequate" report and the panel did not follow proper procedure.

BSP MP Danish Ali, who had submitted a dissent note to the panel report recommending her expulsion said that it showed that if one has a "brute majority, that doesn't mean you will expel the MPs from the opposition parties".



