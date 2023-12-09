JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: Opposition stands firm behind Mahua Moitra after her expulsion from Lok Sabha

Track the latest political developments from all over India with DH.
Last Updated 09 December 2023, 04:05 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:2409 Dec 2023

Opposition stands firm behind Mahua Moitra after her expulsion from Lok Sabha

02:2409 Dec 2023

Ethics Committee recommends govt investigate ‘money trail’ of transactions between Moitra and Hiranandani

04:0509 Dec 2023

Jharkhand BJP leader Babulal Marandi demands FIR against Congress MP over recovery of 'unaccounted' cash

04:0209 Dec 2023
04:0009 Dec 2023

Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy meets the party's newly elected MLAs in Hyderabad

02:2409 Dec 2023

Opposition stands firm behind Mahua Moitra after her expulsion from Lok Sabha

Opposition leaders and MPs on Friday sprung into expelled Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra's support accusing the government of conspiring to expel Opposition lawmakers from Parliament and taking action without even hearing her side of the story.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said it was "incredibly inadequate" report and the panel did not follow proper procedure.

BSP MP Danish Ali, who had submitted a dissent note to the panel report recommending her expulsion said that it showed that if one has a "brute majority, that doesn't mean you will expel the MPs from the opposition parties".

Read more

02:2409 Dec 2023

Top Congress brass reviews poll defeats in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

Sources said Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who cancelled his South East Asia tour, minced no words on the performance of the party in separate meetings with leaders of both states.

Read more

02:2409 Dec 2023

Ethics Committee recommends govt investigate ‘money trail’ of transactions between Moitra and Hiranandani

“The ‘money trail’ of cash transactions between Smt Mahua Moitra and Shri Darshan Hiranandani as a part of ‘quid pro quo’ should be investigated by the Government of India in a legal, institutional and time-bound manner,” the report states.

Read more

(Published 09 December 2023, 02:46 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsParliamentTMCLok SabhaRajya SabhaMahua MoitraI.N.D.I.A

Follow us on