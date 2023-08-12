India Political Updates: RSS, BJP to hold organisational meetings in Kolkata this weekend

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said that people will vote for a change in Lahar in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district and that the Scindia family will eliminate those who betray farmers, sisters and mothers.

He was speaking at a function related to the state government’s ‘Ladli Behna’ programme at Lahar, about 70 km from the district headquarters.

Lahar is the pocket borough of MP Leader of Opposition and seven-term Congress legislator Govind Singh. Assembly elections will likely be held in MP in a few months.