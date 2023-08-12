India Political Updates: RSS, BJP to hold organisational meetings in Kolkata this weekend

PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a memorial dedicated to 14th-century poet and social reformer Sant Ravidas in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, today. The memorial is to be constructed at a cost of more than Rs 100 crores and will have a museum, library, and corresponding auditorium. The PM will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of many other development projects in the state.
Uttar Pradesh assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Friday announced that the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business of Legislative Assembly, 1958 will now be known as the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, 2023.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said that people will vote for a change in Lahar in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district and that the Scindia family will eliminate those who betray farmers, sisters and mothers.
He was speaking at a function related to the state government’s ‘Ladli Behna’ programme at Lahar, about 70 km from the district headquarters.
Lahar is the pocket borough of MP Leader of Opposition and seven-term Congress legislator Govind Singh. Assembly elections will likely be held in MP in a few months.
After the Supreme Court’s November 2019 verdict in the Ram-Janmbhoomi-Babri-Mosjid title suit had gone in favour of the Hindu plaintiffs, the Sangh Parivar’s celebratory war cry “Ayodhya to bas jhanki hai, Kashi-Mathura baki hai (Ayodhya was just a trailer, Kashi and Mathura are coming next)” had dropped ample hints about the things to come. As the legal battle over the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi (Kashi) has gained momentum over the past couple of years, the BJP now appears to be ready to make the most of the rows over places of worship in the country.
