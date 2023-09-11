India Political Updates: Former RSS volunteers announce political outfit in poll-bound MP

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday claimed "almost all MLAs" of NCP had written to Sharad Pawar demanding the party join "Mahayuti" (NDA) government when the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation was on its way out.

Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi government, comprising the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena, collapsed in June last year after Eknath Shinde rebelled.

The rebellion played out between June 21 last year, when several MLAs left for Surat in Gujarat and onwards to Assam, and culminated on June 30 when Shinde became chief minister with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.