Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: Former RSS volunteers announce political outfit in poll-bound MP

Track latest political updates from all across India, only with DH!
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 03:08 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:3411 Sep 2023

Eknath Shinde calls all-party meeting at 7:30 pm to discuss Maratha quota

01:4011 Sep 2023

NCP MLAs had urged Sharad Pawar to join Mahayuti govt when Thackeray-led MVA was collapsing: Ajit Pawar

01:4011 Sep 2023

Former RSS volunteers announce political outfit in poll-bound MP

03:0811 Sep 2023

I.N.D.I.A mulls joint rallies in Lucknow, Bhopal & Jaipur, set to meet on Sept 12

Sources said the campaign committee has suggested that the first meeting be held in Patna on the theme of caste census, as the bloc believes that foregrounding backward class politics is the best antidote to BJP’s Hindutva politics.

Read more

02:3411 Sep 2023

TMC's Abhishek slams ED for summoning him on first I.N.D.I.A panel meeting day

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a notice to him to appear before it on September 13, the day the first meeting of the coordination committee of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A will be held in the national capital.

Read more

02:3411 Sep 2023

Eknath Shinde calls all-party meeting at 7:30 pm to discuss Maratha quota

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has been on hunger strike for the last 13 days demanding Kunbi status, which effectively means OBC quota, for all Marathas.

Read more

01:4011 Sep 2023

NCP MLAs had urged Sharad Pawar to join Mahayuti govt when Thackeray-led MVA was collapsing: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday claimed "almost all MLAs" of NCP had written to Sharad Pawar demanding the party join "Mahayuti" (NDA) government when the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation was on its way out.

Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi government, comprising the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena, collapsed in June last year after Eknath Shinde rebelled.

The rebellion played out between June 21 last year, when several MLAs left for Surat in Gujarat and onwards to Assam, and culminated on June 30 when Shinde became chief minister with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

01:4011 Sep 2023

Former RSS volunteers announce political outfit in poll-bound MP

A group of former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers on Sunday announced their decision to form a political outfit – Janhit Party – ahead of the year-end polls in Madhya Pradesh and said that the move will push political parties to improve governance.

“We have formed the Janhit Party as all political parties’ culture is against the basic values of democracy. All have failed,” former RSS pracharak Abhay Jain told reporters after a meeting with his ex-colleagues at Misrod, near state capital Bhopal.

Read more

(Published 11 September 2023, 02:26 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiArvind Kejriwal

Follow us on

Follow