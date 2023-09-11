India Political Updates: Former RSS volunteers announce political outfit in poll-bound MP

Sources said the campaign committee has suggested that the first meeting be held in Patna on the theme of caste census, as the bloc believes that foregrounding backward class politics is the best antidote to BJP’s Hindutva politics.
Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a notice to him to appear before it on September 13, the day the first meeting of the coordination committee of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A will be held in the national capital.
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has been on hunger strike for the last 13 days demanding Kunbi status, which effectively means OBC quota, for all Marathas.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday claimed "almost all MLAs" of NCP had written to Sharad Pawar demanding the party join "Mahayuti" (NDA) government when the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation was on its way out.
Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi government, comprising the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena, collapsed in June last year after Eknath Shinde rebelled.
The rebellion played out between June 21 last year, when several MLAs left for Surat in Gujarat and onwards to Assam, and culminated on June 30 when Shinde became chief minister with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
A group of former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers on Sunday announced their decision to form a political outfit – Janhit Party – ahead of the year-end polls in Madhya Pradesh and said that the move will push political parties to improve governance.
“We have formed the Janhit Party as all political parties’ culture is against the basic values of democracy. All have failed,” former RSS pracharak Abhay Jain told reporters after a meeting with his ex-colleagues at Misrod, near state capital Bhopal.