India Political Updates: BJP leader says corrupt TMC politicians apprehending summons by CBI, ED should contact him
Track latest political updates from all across India, only with DH!
Last Updated 12 September 2023, 03:24 IST
Highlights
02:3712 Sep 2023
All the cases registered against the agitators in the Jalna movement will be withdrawn immediately: Eknath Shinde
01:3112 Sep 2023
BJP leader says corrupt TMC politicians apprehending summons by CBI, ED should contact him
01:3112 Sep 2023
'I was told by Uddhav Thackeray to attack Manohar Lal Joshi's residence,' says Sada Sarvankar
Dausa, Rajasthan | "PoK will merge with India on its own, wait for some time," says Union Minister Gen VK Singh (Retd.) when asked that people in PoK have demanded that they be merged with India.
Scindia slams Rahul Gandhi, says " Some people have the mentality of demeaning others instead of improving themselves"
Bhupesh Baghel comments on the statement of Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brigadier BD Mishra (retd) over his denial on China's encroachment
Sihawa: It has been continuously said that China has encroached on India's border and grabbed land. On what basis the Lieutenant Governor is saying this is beyond our understanding...but this news is making rounds continuously and nowadays everything is visible through satellite: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on the statement of Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brigadier BD Mishra (retd)
We have decided that the 'Sammaan Nidhi' given to people who lost their lives while protecting forests and wildlife, will be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during an event in Bhopal
All the cases registered against the agitators in the Jalna movement will be withdrawn immediately: Eknath Shinde
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tweets that he will not be able to attend the inauguration event of the Chambal Riverfront today, 12th September due to unforeseen circumstances.
BJP leader says corrupt TMC politicians apprehending summons by CBI, ED should contact him
BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra on Monday stirred a controversy by suggesting that 'corrupt' TMC leaders apprehending summons by the CBI and ED should contact him to join the saffron party, leading the state unit to disassociate itself from his comment.
Read more
'I was told by Uddhav Thackeray to attack Manohar Lal Joshi's residence,' says Sada Sarvankar
(Published 12 September 2023, 02:37 IST)