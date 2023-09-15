Home
Home

LIVE
India Political Updates: Congress to boycott Odisha Speaker's election on September 21

Track all the latest political updates from around the country with DH!
Last Updated 15 September 2023, 02:43 IST

Rajasthan CM Gehlot blames Centre for Kota airport construction delays

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday blamed the Centre for delays in construction of the proposed greenfield airport in Kota.

He also accused Lok Sabha Speaker and local MP Om Birla of not playing a positive role for the airport's development for fear of the credit going to the state's Congress government.

24:3215 Sep 2023

Congress to boycott Odisha Speaker’s election on September 21

The Congress on Thursday said its legislature party would boycott the election for the Odisha Assembly Speaker on September 21. Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said the party's MLAs will not join the election process as the day on which the poll will be held happens to be Nuakhai, a major festival of western Odisha.

24:3215 Sep 2023

Congress leaders ashamed of Sanatan Dharma, want to eradicate it: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday lashed out at the Congress, claiming its leaders are ashamed of Sanatan Dharma and want to eradicate it. Addressing a rally in Bhilwara during the BJP's Parivartan Yatra, Thakur also said that Sanatan Dharma will continue to exist.

(Published 15 September 2023, 02:43 IST)
