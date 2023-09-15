India Political Updates: Congress to boycott Odisha Speaker’s election on September 21

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday blamed the Centre for delays in construction of the proposed greenfield airport in Kota.
He also accused Lok Sabha Speaker and local MP Om Birla of not playing a positive role for the airport's development for fear of the credit going to the state's Congress government.
The Congress on Thursday said its legislature party would boycott the election for the Odisha Assembly Speaker on September 21. Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said the party's MLAs will not join the election process as the day on which the poll will be held happens to be Nuakhai, a major festival of western Odisha.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday lashed out at the Congress, claiming its leaders are ashamed of Sanatan Dharma and want to eradicate it. Addressing a rally in Bhilwara during the BJP's Parivartan Yatra, Thakur also said that Sanatan Dharma will continue to exist.