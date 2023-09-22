Home
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai' not a mere saying, says Smriti Irani on women’s quota Bill

Track latest political updates from all across India only with DH.
Last Updated 22 September 2023, 03:24 IST

Highlights
02:0822 Sep 2023

'Modi hai toh mumkin hai not a mere saying', Smriti Irani hails passage of women’s quota Bill

02:0822 Sep 2023

'Voices of women will become louder': PM Modi after women’s quota Bill passed by Parliament

02:0822 Sep 2023

'Where there is a will there is a way': Amit Shah lauds PM Modi after passage of women’s quota Bill in Parliament

03:2422 Sep 2023

Jairam Ramesh slams BJP for rejecting the amendments to Women's Reservation Bill moved by Congress

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Credit: PTI Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah.</p></div>

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Credit: PTI File Photo

(Published 22 September 2023, 02:30 IST)
BJPCongressRahul GandhiNarendra ModiParliamentIndia PoliticsSmriti IraniI.N.D.I.A

