India Politics Highlights | State-sponsored murder: BJP slams Cong after Kharge's 'accidental' remark on B'luru stampede

PM Narendra Modi expressed his pride in the multi-party delegations' ability to speak of India's stance abroad following Operation Sindoor. Meanwhile, Congress on Wednesday asked whether PM Modi, having met the members of the seven parliamentary delegations that were sent abroad, will now agree to have a full debate in the monsoon session of Parliament on the country's post-Pahalgam security and foreign policy challenges. Congress also slammed the 11 years of Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, accusing the Prime Minister of committing 33 mistakes during this period. Thank you for staying with us to track all the latest political updates!
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 17:19 IST

Highlights
