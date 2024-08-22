India Political Updates | Security beefed up outside Srinagar hotel where Rahul Gandhi, Kharge will meet party workers

Home
LIVE
Hello readers! PM Narendra Modi is currently in Warsaw, Poland to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations. He met with the Indian community in Poland and paid tribute at three memorials, including the monument of the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar, in the country. He will travel to Ukraine next. Track all the latest updates from Indian politics only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 August 2024, 03:06 IST

08:1522 Aug 2024

BJP-led NDA heading to much eluded majority in Rajya Sabha

All set to bag 11 out of 12 seats in the Rajya Sabha bypolls, the BJP-led NDA is heading to the much eluded majority in the Upper House that still has eight vacancies from Jammu and Kashmir and the nominated members’ category.

08:1522 Aug 2024

Modi meets Indian diaspora in Poland

08:1522 Aug 2024

PM Modi pays homage at three memorials including 'Good Maharaja Square' in Warsaw

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said humanity and compassion are vital foundations of a "just and peaceful world" as he paid homage at three memorials, including the monument of the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar, known here affectionately as 'Good Maharaja' who provided refuge to over 1,000 Polish children who escaped the Soviet Union.

-PTI

08:1522 Aug 2024

PM Modi arrives in Warsaw, says Poland visit will add momentum to bilateral friendship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his maiden visit to Poland will add momentum to the bilateral friendship and benefit the people of the two countries as he arrived here on the first leg of his two-nation visit during which he will also travel to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

-PTI

Published 22 August 2024, 03:06 IST
