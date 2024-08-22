India Political Updates | Security beefed up outside Srinagar hotel where Rahul Gandhi, Kharge will meet party workers

All set to bag 11 out of 12 seats in the Rajya Sabha bypolls, the BJP-led NDA is heading to the much eluded majority in the Upper House that still has eight vacancies from Jammu and Kashmir and the nominated members’ category.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said humanity and compassion are vital foundations of a "just and peaceful world" as he paid homage at three memorials, including the monument of the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar, known here affectionately as 'Good Maharaja' who provided refuge to over 1,000 Polish children who escaped the Soviet Union.
-PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his maiden visit to Poland will add momentum to the bilateral friendship and benefit the people of the two countries as he arrived here on the first leg of his two-nation visit during which he will also travel to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
-PTI
