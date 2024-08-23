India Political Updates | NCP issues list of star campaigners for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls
Hello readers! Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are currently in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the assembly elections in the state, which is scheduled to be held from September 18 in a three-phased affair. The Jammu and Kashmir Congress Screening Committee meeting is expected to be held today, where the possible candidates from the grand old party for the upcoming assembly elections in the state will be discussed. Meanwhile the Nationalist Congress Party has issued the list of star campaigners for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel are the star campaigners among others. Supreme Court adjourned Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging CBI arrest in Delhi excise policy case till September 5. Track all the political updates here, only with DH.
05:5023 Aug 2024
Supreme Court adjourned for September 5 hearing of pleas of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeking bail
05:4023 Aug 2024
MGNREGA 'living monument' of PM Modi's betrayal to rural India: Mallikarjun Kharge
12:1523 Aug 2024
The list of 26 campaigners includes the names of Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare among others.
Nationalist Congress Party has issued a list of star campaigners for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The list of 26 campaigners includes the names of Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare among others pic.twitter.com/sA2BgYMQB7
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Supreme Court adjourned for September 5 hearing of pleas of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeking bail and challenging the Delhi High Court order upholding his arrest by the CBI in a corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.
Supreme Court granted one week further time to CBI to file reply in one of the pleas.
11:2023 Aug 2024
Bombay High Court to hear today petitions challenging Maharashtra bandh called by Oppostion parties tomorrow
11:1023 Aug 2024
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday slammed the Centre over its handling of the MGNREGA, alleging that the present state of the scheme is "a living monument of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "betrayal" to rural India.
J&K Assembly Polls: Alliance with Congress final on all 90 seats, says NC chief Farooq Abdullah
In a significant political development, the National Conference (NC) and Congress have decided to contest the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections as allies, having finalised a seat-sharing agreement for all 90 seats in the Union Territory (UT).