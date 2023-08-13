India Politics Live: BJP not allowing its own Manipur MP to speak in parliament, says Congress

Track all political news updates from India, only with DH!
The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of not allowing its own Manipur MP and Union minister of State Rajkumar Ranjan Singh to speak in Parliament, and said it was an insult to the entire state.
The Indore Police on Saturday said it has registered an FIR against the "handlers" of the 'X' accounts of senior Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and former union minister Arun Yadav over a post accusing the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of corruption. (PTI)