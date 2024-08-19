India Political Updates | Speculations of Champai Soren joining BJP continue as Jharkhand CM accuses party of 'poaching' MLAs
Hello readers, As JMM leader leader Champai Soren is in the national capital, speculations are that he is likely to join the BJP. Jharkhand CM and JMM supremo Hemant Soren has 'accused' the saffon brigade of attempting the 'poaching' of MLAs and alleged that BJP is trying to 'divide the society'. The speculations also come at a time when Champai on reaching Delhi said that he was forced to look into 'alternative path' after experiencing 'bitter humiliation' as the CM. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, and BSP have alleged that the BJP seeking applications for lateral entry into the bureaucracy is the saffron party's 'conspiracy' to appoint its ideological allies to high posts through the back door. The BJP meanwhile hit back at the Opposition Congress stating the lateral entries were done without process during the UPA government. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is set to move the High Court against the Governor's nod to prosecute the former in the alleged MUDA site allotment case. Track all political developments throughout the day only with DH.
Last Updated : 19 August 2024, 03:18 IST
Highlights
03:0719 Aug 2024
INC hypocrisy is evident on lateral entry matter. It was the UPA government which developed the concept of lateral entry: Ashwini Vasihnav
03:0719 Aug 2024
Lateral entries done without process under UPA: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi
03:0719 Aug 2024
Experienced 'bitter humiliation' as Jharkhand CM, will seek alternative path: Champai Soren
03:0719 Aug 2024
Jharkhand CM accuses BJP of poaching MLAs amid speculation of Champai Soren switching sides
INC hypocrisy is evident on lateral entry matter. It was the UPA government which developed the concept of lateral entry: Ashwini Vasihnav
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.
Lateral entries done without process under UPA: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi
The BJP on Sunday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to stop lying after he claimed that the government's move to recruit public servants through lateral entry would take away the reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs. In a post on X, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said the truth is that such lateral recruitments used to be done without any process during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance's rule.
Read the report here.
SP, BSP say UP govt's lateral entry move violates Constitution
The Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have slammed the government's move seeking applications for lateral entry into the bureaucracy, terming it as the BJP's "conspiracy" to appoint its ideological allies to high posts through the back door. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also warned of an agitation on this issue from October 2.
Click here to read the report.
Experienced 'bitter humiliation' as Jharkhand CM, will seek alternative path: Champai Soren
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren on Sunday said he experienced "bitter humiliation" as chief minister, which compelled him to seek an alternative path. "After so much humiliation, I was forced to look for an alternative path," Soren, the former chief minister of Jharkhand, posted on his social media accounts. The JMM leader alleged that all his government programmes in the first week of July were were abruptly cancelled by the party leadership without his knowledge.
Read the report here.
Jharkhand CM accuses BJP of poaching MLAs amid speculation of Champai Soren switching sides
Amid speculation that JMM leader Champai Soren could join the BJP, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday accused the saffron camp of "poaching" MLAs and "dividing society". Soren's statement came hours after JMM legislator and former chief minister Champai Soren reached Delhi.
Click here to read the report.
Published 19 August 2024, 03:14 IST