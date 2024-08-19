India Political Updates | Speculations of Champai Soren joining BJP continue as Jharkhand CM accuses party of 'poaching' MLAs

Hello readers, As JMM leader leader Champai Soren is in the national capital, speculations are that he is likely to join the BJP. Jharkhand CM and JMM supremo Hemant Soren has 'accused' the saffon brigade of attempting the 'poaching' of MLAs and alleged that BJP is trying to 'divide the society'. The speculations also come at a time when Champai on reaching Delhi said that he was forced to look into 'alternative path' after experiencing 'bitter humiliation' as the CM. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, and BSP have alleged that the BJP seeking applications for lateral entry into the bureaucracy is the saffron party's 'conspiracy' to appoint its ideological allies to high posts through the back door. The BJP meanwhile hit back at the Opposition Congress stating the lateral entries were done without process during the UPA government. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is set to move the High Court against the Governor's nod to prosecute the former in the alleged MUDA site allotment case. Track all political developments throughout the day only with DH.