India Political Updates | Cong to protest on Aug 22 demanding SEBI chief's resignation over Hindenburg allegations
Hello readers! While BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad declined I.N.D.I.A. bloc's demand for a JPC to probe the allegations levelled against SEBI chairperson in the recent Hindenburg Research, the Congress will protest on August 22 demanding the resignation of Madhabi Puri Buch. AAP leader Manish Sisodia called Delhi L-G Saxena's decision in picking Kailash Gahlot to hoist the flag on Independence Day as 'unfortunate' and 'petty politics'. The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka is mulling action against the BJP leaders in the state, including LoP R Ashoka by expediting pending legal cases— in a bid to send a strong message to the saffron party's central command. Track all political updates throughout the day only with DH.
Last Updated : 14 August 2024, 02:49 IST
Highlights
02:4714 Aug 2024
R Ashoka among BJP leaders under radar as Karnataka Congress plans offensive
02:4714 Aug 2024
Elected minister should hoist tricolour on Independence Day, politics over it unfortunate: Manish Sisodia
02:4714 Aug 2024
Hindenburg: Congress announces nationwide protest on August 22 for SEBI chief resignation, JPC probe
R Ashoka among BJP leaders under radar as Karnataka Congress plans offensive
The Congress wants to send a message to the BJP on the corruption plank, which the saffron party has been using to corner Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with embezzlement of taxpayers’ money at the ST Development Corporation and a site allotment scam at Mysuru.
Click here to read the report.
Elected minister should hoist tricolour on Independence Day, politics over it unfortunate: Manish Sisodia
Amid a controversy over who hoists the flag at the Delhi government's Independence Day ceremony here, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia Tuesday assailed Lt Governor V K Saxena, saying there should be no problem with an elected minister doing it. The Delhi government's General Administration Department (GAD) has refused to comply with its minister Gopal Rai's direction to make arrangements for Education Minister Atishi to hoist the national flag as per a letter by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the L-G.
Hindenburg: Congress announces nationwide protest on August 22 for SEBI chief resignation, JPC probe
Announcing the August 22 protest at a press conference, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said, “the Prime Minister is fully involved and the market regulator is now found to have been severely compromised....The SEBI chairperson...should be removed. A person who has no credibility cannot continue as SEBI chairperson.”
Click here to read the report.
Published 14 August 2024, 02:49 IST