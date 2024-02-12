Bihar Floor Test Live: Jungle Raj will not return to Bihar, says BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain
The Bihar floor test is scheduled for today. BJP and Nitish Kumar are confident of winning the test to secure their position on the throne of Bihar. The Lok Sabha polls are also nearing, with stalwarts from both sides of the political spectrum going across the length and breadth of the country to spread their messages. Check out all political updates from around India only with DH!
Last Updated 12 February 2024, 03:23 IST
Highlights
Jungle Raj will not return to Bihar, says BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Bihar floor test
Shahnawaz Hussain said, "Under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the JDU-NDA government will prove its majority on the floor. Our numbers are going to increase. Nothing will happen no matter what the opposition does..."
JD(U) National Secretary Rajiv Ranjan Prasad says, 'Under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, we will get the majority and the government will complete its tenure...'
(Published 12 February 2024, 02:34 IST)