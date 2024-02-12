Bihar Floor Test Live: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar moves trust motion after ousting Speaker with 125 votes
More than two weeks after he shifted allegiance from the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) — a JD(U), RJD and Congress alliance — to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) bloc and took oath as Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar is all set to face the floor test in the Bihar Assembly today. The House will commence with Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar's address to both the houses of the Legislature and will be followed by the Assembly taking up the no-confidence motion against Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary. Bihar Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary & Vijay Kumar Sinha and other Bihar MLAs have arrived at the Bihar Assembly in Patna. Nitish Kumar along with BJP are confident of winning the test to secure their position. Check out all political updates from around India only with DH!