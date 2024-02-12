JOIN US
india

LIVE
Bihar Floor Test Live: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar moves trust motion after ousting Speaker with 125 votes

More than two weeks after he shifted allegiance from the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) — a JD(U), RJD and Congress alliance — to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) bloc and took oath as Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar is all set to face the floor test in the Bihar Assembly today. The House will commence with Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar's address to both the houses of the Legislature and will be followed by the Assembly taking up the no-confidence motion against Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary. Bihar Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary & Vijay Kumar Sinha and other Bihar MLAs have arrived at the Bihar Assembly in Patna. Nitish Kumar along with BJP are confident of winning the test to secure their position. Check out all political updates from around India only with DH!
Last Updated 12 February 2024, 08:08 IST

Highlights
05:2012 Feb 2024

'We will vote against communal forces,' says AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman

05:0512 Feb 2024

Former Bihar CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi arrives at the State Assembly in Patna

05:0412 Feb 2024

Bihar CM and JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar arrives at State Assembly in Patna ahead of floor test

08:0712 Feb 2024

Nitish Kumar moves trust motion 

08:0512 Feb 2024

Bihar Speaker and RJD leader Awadh Bihari Choudhary voted out

No-confidence motion against Bihar Assembly Speaker and RJD leader Awadh Bihari Choudhary passed in the State Assembly.

125 members voted in favour of the resolution; 112 against.

07:5612 Feb 2024

MLAs should sit on their respective seats till the end of voting: Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

07:5612 Feb 2024

Three RJD MLAs sit with ruling NDA in assembly,

07:3912 Feb 2024

Discussion on no-confidence motion underway in Assembly

A no-confidence motion moved by the ruling NDA in Bihar against Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary was on Monday taken up by the state assembly

07:2612 Feb 2024

Motion to remove Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary passed in Assembly

Ahead of no-trust vote, motion to remove the Bihar Assembly Speaker and RJD leader Awadh Bihari Choudhary was moved and passed in the State Assembly.

07:2612 Feb 2024

BJP MLA Nandkishore Yadav moves no-confidence motion against Bihar Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary

07:1012 Feb 2024

Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar's address to Assembly ends

Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Monday asserted that rule of law was the "top priority" of the Nitish Kumar government in the state.

The governor made the averment in his customary address to members of both Houses of the state legislature, on the inaugural day of the budget session.

"Rule of law prevails in the state.....that is the top priority of the government. To improve law and order strength of (police) force has been increased", said Arlekar.

In the course of his speech, which members of the opposition tried to disrupt by shouting slogans, the governor also spoke about the welfare measures taken by the government.

07:0212 Feb 2024

Will surely get the majority, says BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad

06:5112 Feb 2024

RJD workers protest against the Bihar government in Patna

(Published 12 February 2024, 02:34 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiArvind KejriwalNitish KumarBiharMamata BanerjeeRJDLalu Prasad YadavRabri DeviTejashwi YadavmahagathbandhanNDAJDUHindustani Awam MorchaBihar Assemblyfloor testJitan Ram Manjhi

