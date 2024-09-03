India Politics Live: Used to call Champai 'lion', now he's caged by BJP, says Jharkhand minister

VIDEO | "We used to call him (Champai Soren) a 'lion' when he was in the JMM. Now, he has been caged by the BJP. A tiger means someone who roams freely in the open, but he has now been made a caged lion," said Jharkhand Minister Banna Gupta.



