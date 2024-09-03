India Politics Live: Used to call Champai 'lion', now he's caged by BJP, says Jharkhand minister
Hello readers! Delhi's AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested yesterday after ED sleuths conducted raids at his residence as part of a money laundering investigation. Meanwhile, in Kerala Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front staged a statewide agitation in the wake of the recent Hema Committee report. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest political updates across the nation.
Last Updated : 03 September 2024, 03:31 IST
Highlights
08:1303 Sep 2024
Used to call Champai 'lion', now he's caged by BJP: Jharkhand minister
08:1303 Sep 2024
Action against criminal elements in the country should be taken as per the law: BSP supremo Mayawati
08:1303 Sep 2024
Rahul Gandhi raising voices of Dalits, backward castes strongly: Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav
If we form an alliance with BJP, then we are demanding 2 seats: Republican Party of India (Athawale) Haryana unit president Ravi Sonu Kundli
Published 03 September 2024, 02:52 IST