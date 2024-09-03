Home
LIVE
India Politics Live: Used to call Champai 'lion', now he's caged by BJP, says Jharkhand minister

Hello readers! Delhi's AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested yesterday after ED sleuths conducted raids at his residence as part of a money laundering investigation. Meanwhile, in Kerala Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front staged a statewide agitation in the wake of the recent Hema Committee report. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest political updates across the nation.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 September 2024, 03:31 IST

08:1303 Sep 2024

Used to call Champai 'lion', now he's caged by BJP: Jharkhand minister 

08:1303 Sep 2024

Action against criminal elements in the country should be taken as per the law:  BSP supremo Mayawati

08:1303 Sep 2024

Rahul Gandhi raising voices of Dalits, backward castes strongly: Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav

08:1903 Sep 2024

If we form an alliance with BJP, then we are demanding 2 seats: Republican Party of India (Athawale) Haryana unit president Ravi Sonu Kundli

08:1303 Sep 2024

Published 03 September 2024, 02:52 IST
