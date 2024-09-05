India Politics Live: Vinesh, Bajrang likely to enter political fray today, Rahul to visit Sangli for public meeting
Hello readers! Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kick-started his party’s election campaign yesterday in Jammu and Kashmir, assuring people that his party will ensure restoration of statehood to the Union Territory. The BJP too released its first list of candidates for Haryana assembly polls. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest political updates across the nation.
Last Updated : 05 September 2024, 03:03 IST
Highlights
08:1005 Sep 2024
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi leaves Delhi to visit Sangli in Maharashtra
08:1005 Sep 2024
KTR contradicting Rahul's statement linked to bulldozing governance in UP: Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar
08:1005 Sep 2024
People of J&K love Rahul Gandhi & he also loves J&K: Congress candidate from Banihal
BJP Ratia MLA Lakshman Napa resigns from primary membership
Published 05 September 2024, 02:53 IST