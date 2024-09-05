Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Politics Live: Vinesh, Bajrang likely to enter political fray today, Rahul to visit Sangli for public meeting

Hello readers! Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kick-started his party’s election campaign yesterday in Jammu and Kashmir, assuring people that his party will ensure restoration of statehood to the Union Territory. The BJP too released its first list of candidates for Haryana assembly polls. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest political updates across the nation.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 September 2024, 03:03 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
08:1005 Sep 2024

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi leaves Delhi to visit Sangli in Maharashtra

08:1005 Sep 2024

KTR contradicting Rahul's statement linked to bulldozing governance in UP: Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar

08:1005 Sep 2024

People of J&K love Rahul Gandhi & he also loves J&K: Congress candidate from Banihal

08:3305 Sep 2024

BJP Ratia MLA Lakshman Napa resigns from primary membership

Credit: X/@ANI

Credit: X/@ANI

08:1005 Sep 2024

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi leaves Delhi to visit Sangli in Maharashtra

08:1005 Sep 2024

KTR contradicting Rahul's statement linked to bulldozing governance in UP: Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar

08:1005 Sep 2024

People of J&K love Rahul Gandhi & he also loves J&K: Congress candidate from Banihal

Published 05 September 2024, 02:53 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCArvind KejriwalVINESH PHOGATMamata BanerjeeEknath ShindeShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayBajrang PuniaNDAShiv Sena (UBT)

Follow us on :

Follow Us