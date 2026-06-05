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India Politics LIVE Updates | 'Was promised Bengaluru, got water resources portfolio': Ramalinga Reddy

Hello readers! Former president of Tamil Nadu BJP K Annamalai will share his thoughts during an interaction on social media today. He is likely to explain his visit to the national capital and clarify speculation over his resignation from the party to launch his own outfit. On Thursday, BJP and the Congress both made announcements of their candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. Follow this space for latest updates on Indian politics.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 04:35 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 03:23 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBJPCongressTamil NaduWest BengalRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCDMKMamata BanerjeeK Annamalai

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