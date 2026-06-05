India Politics LIVE Updates | 'Was promised Bengaluru, got water resources portfolio': Ramalinga Reddy
Hello readers! Former president of Tamil Nadu BJP K Annamalai will share his thoughts during an interaction on social media today. He is likely to explain his visit to the national capital and clarify speculation over his resignation from the party to launch his own outfit. On Thursday, BJP and the Congress both made announcements of their candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. Follow this space for latest updates on Indian politics.
India Politics LIVE Updates | Digvijaya Singh urges govt to issue white paper on paper leaks
Congress MP Digvijaya Singh writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Government of India to issue a white paper on paper leaks and irregularities in NTA-conducted examinations over the last eight years.
India Politics LIVE Updates | Upset over portfolio allocation, Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy resigns
#WATCH | Bengaluru | Ramalinga Reddy resigns as Karnataka Minister, says, "I am still in the Congress party; I have not resigned from the party. I have been in the Congress party for the past 53 years. I have handled several responsibilities within the party.I have served as a… pic.twitter.com/5SnASNSpJl