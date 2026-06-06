India Politics LIVE Updates | Abhijeet Dipke's CJP gets permission to protest at Jantar Mantar
Hello Readers! Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has returned to India from America. What started as an online youth movement, the CJP has called for an in-person protest to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid multiple issues across several examinations. Dipke will be joined by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk for the protest at Jantar Mantar. Stay tuned with DH for all the live updates.
India Politics Live Updates | Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of CJP protest
STORY | Security stepped up across Delhi ahead of Cockroach Janta Party protest call
Security was intensified across Delhi on Saturday, with police deploying additional personnel at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, border entry points, and other sensitive locations… pic.twitter.com/nDRKtkUgxB