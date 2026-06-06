LIVE India Politics LIVE Updates | Abhijeet Dipke's CJP gets permission to protest at Jantar Mantar

Hello Readers! Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has returned to India from America. What started as an online youth movement, the CJP has called for an in-person protest to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid multiple issues across several examinations. Dipke will be joined by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk for the protest at Jantar Mantar. Stay tuned with DH for all the live updates.